Youth present live Navity

Fellowship Baptist Church presented a live Nativity Scene to remind everyone of the reason for the season. Wendy Womack and Judy Ballard began working on the project in October. Womack explained that the idea to create the nativity scene was started last Christmas. The props were created by members of the church. Save our Strays animal shelter loaned goats and two donkey to help complete the manager scene. Ballard said that other churches helped create the scene as well. Several groups were led through the reenactment by narrators and witnessed the story of Jesus Christ’s birth. Womack said, “Everything tuned out nice and we hope everyone enjoyed it.”