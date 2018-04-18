Four head to specialty schools

Four Magee High School sophomores have been accepted into the state’s two specialty high schools for next year.

Pooja Patel and David Johnson will attend the Mississippi School of Math and Science in Columbus, and Kathryn Chapin and Charlotte Warren-Thompson will join the student body at the Mississippi School for the Arts in Brookhaven.

Patel, 15, said, “David Johnson and I are honored to have been accepted into the Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science (MSMS). I applied to MSMS to be in a more challenging academic environment that focuses on STEM classes. I feel this will be an amazing opportunity to prepare me for college while making new friends. I love Magee High School and my friends, but I feel MSMS will better prepare me for college.

“Right now,” she added, “moving away from my parents and friends that I have grown up with will be very difficult, but this is the best step for me to pursue my interests and better prepare me for a mathematics and science career. Finally, MSMS will grant me an adventure of academic education that will push me to be the best I can be.”

Johnson, 16, is the son of Donald and Jennifer Johnson of Magee.

He said, “Along with Pooja Patel, I was recently accepted into the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. Although I love Magee High School, I originally applied to MSMS because I felt I needed a much more rigorous learning environment and curriculum in order to prepare me for college and life. My parents have always pushed me to try to be better, and I believe this is the best route for me.

“Magee High School, and especially the MHS Band, has helped me in many ways. I would not be where I am today without the support of my family, my friends, and my teachers. It will be very challenging to be in an environment without my family and friends, but I know MSMS is the next step for me in pursuing my engineering and mathematics career, along with preparing me for college. I look forward to my new academic journey and returning to MHS to visit friends, family, and my fellow Trojans.”

Kathryn Chapin, the daughter of Stacy and Brian Chapin, is one of the two MHS sophomores admitted into the Mississippi School for the Arts.

She said, “This past spring I applied and was accepted into the Visual Arts program and the Theatre program at Mississippi School of the Arts, along with my fellow sophomore, Charlotte Thompson. As someone who has always had an interest in the arts, being accepted into MSA is a dream come true.

“I first found out about this school when Michelle Garner, a former Magee student and current student at MSA, came to MHS to introduce the idea to potential students. I remember I was in art class at the time and immediately fell in love with the idea of attending.That was almost two years ago, and it has been a roller coaster journey. I have gone to Magee all my life and will miss my family and friends, but I feel that MSA is the next chapter in my life in pursuing an art career. It is an amazing opportunity for both Charlotte and me.”

She continued, “I have always had big ambitions and dreams for myself and know that MSA will provide me the opportunity to grow mentally, academically, and artistically.”

Thompson, 15, is the daughter of Elizabeth Thompson, Pete Warren, and adopted father Ken Thompson.

She said, “Soon, my fellow classmate Kathryn Chapin and I will begin our junior year living on campus at the Mississippi School of the Arts in Brookhaven. I was accepted for both their literary and theatrical programs, and I have chosen to pursue the literary program, as that has always been my passion. While I have grown accustomed to Magee’s environment and I have made many lifelong friends, along with the outstanding faculty, I feel that attending MSA will be such a fulfilling opportunity.”

She explained, “I have been chasing this goal for nearly two years now. I first discovered MSA my freshman year. Ever since I was introduced to the school by Michelle Garner, a former Magee student and MSA student, I had made it a priority to be accepted. Even as a child, I have always known that I had a genuine love for literature, and the simple fact that I will be able to pursue an education dedicated to what I love the most is unfathomable. Although I will miss all of my peers at Magee, I could not be more excited about the next two years of my life where I will be recognized as an MSA student and be able to pursue my literary career.”