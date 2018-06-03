Primary tabs

MGH hosts blood drive on March 13

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 1:54pm

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will hold a blood drive with Magee General Hospital on Tuesday, March 13, from 10 a.m.  – 4 p.m.

The MBS Donor Coach will be at the Magee General Hospital. Donors will receive a limited edition green T-shirt (while supplies last).

Every day there are those Mississippians who wake up thinking all is well with their world only to be in an accident. Every day parents take their children to the doctor thinking it’s just a cold only to be given the diagnosis of a catastrophic illness. Every day patients in Mississippi find themselves depending on strangers like you to provide the blood they need to survive. Please give these patients the fighting chance they need. Please donate blood. Because one day, it may be you or someone you love who needs blood.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 years old (16-year-olds need signed parental consent, visit our Web site for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information. You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/give2live and follow MSbloodservices on Twitter. #Give1Save3.

 

