SCA beats East Rankin to advance to MAIS AAAA-D2

Simpson Academy advanced to the semifinals of the MAIS playoffs with a 46-21 win over East Rankin. The Patriots received the opening kickoff and were forced to punt, however the punt hit a Simpson player and the Patriots recovered to keep the drive alive. The Patriots controlled the first quarter and scored with 2:28 left in the first quarter when Colt Gibbs recovered a fumble in his own endzone, the PAT by Daniel Jones was good and the Patriots led 7-0. The rest of the evening belonged to to the Cougars. The Cougars first score came on a Dylan Hallman 18 yard run, the PAT by Hooks Harvey was good and with :20 seconds left in the first quarter the score was tied at seven.

The Cougars scored quickly in the second quarter, after a Hunter Cline interception, Dylan Hallman scored from three yards out, the PAT was no good and with 11:41 left in the half Simpson led 13-7. The Cougars scored again on a 53 yard Cook Weathersby run, the PAT was no good and with 7:31 to go in the half Simpson led 19-7.

The Cougars next scoring drive was set up by a Michael Winstead fumble recovery. The Cougars capped off the drive on a Dylan Hallman 18 yard run, the PAT was no good and with 5:03 left in the half Simpson led 25-7. Hunter Cline intercepted a pass on the next Patriot possession, and Dylan Hallman took advantage of the turnover with a 65 yard touchdown run, the PAT by Hooks Harvey was good and with 4:11 left in the half Simpson i creased its lead to 32-7.

Cook Weathersby closed out the half on a 2 yard touchdown run, Hooks Harvey’s PAT was good and Simpson led 39-7 at halftime. The second half opened with a Bryce Caughman 99 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, Hooks Harvey added the PAT and Simpson led 46-7. East Rankin would score on the last play of the third quarter on a Lane Burgess 61 yard run, Daniel Jones added the PAT and after three quarters Simpson led 46-14.

After a Cougar fumble East Rankin would score the last points of the game on a Bryce Woitt 2 yard run, Daniel Jones added the PAT making the final score Simpson 46 East Rankin 21. The win improved Simpson’s record to 8-4 on the season.

Leading the Cougars offensively in the rushing game were Dylan Hallman 6 carries for 117 yards and four touchdowns and Cook Weathersby 5 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game, Bryce Caughman had 1 catch for 15 yards, Hunter Cline had 1 reception for 7 yards, and Ethan Flynt completed 2 passes for 22 yards. The Cougars were led defensively by Corbin Hosey in on 7 tackles, Zach Ainsworth and Mason Kennedy in on 6 tackles, and Caleb Garner and Michael Winstead in on 4 tackles. Daniel Pepper, Caleb Garner, Jacob Shows, Mason Kennedy, and Thomas Pepper had a tackle for loss for the Cougars. The Cougars forced three turnovers Hunter Cline had two interceptions, and Michael Winstead had a fumble recovery. In team stats Simpson had 280 yards of total offense, 258 yards rushing, 22 yards passing, and picked up 15 first downs. East Rankin had 202 yards of total offense, 173 yards rushing, 29 yards passing, and picked up 12 first downs.

The Cougars will travel to Pillow Academy in Greenwood for the semifinals of the MAIS AAAA DII playoffs this Friday with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. This is the 2nd time that the Mustangs and Cougars have faced each other with Pillow leading the series 1-0. Pillow won the only game between the two teams in 1971 by a score of 20-2. The winner of this game will play the winner