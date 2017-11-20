Adyison Clyde signs with Mississippi Delta Trojans

Adyison Clyde recently signed a scholarship to play softball for the Mississippi Delta Trojans. She has played for the Magee High School Trojans softball team since 7th grade in the positions of pitcher and first base and was named a 2018 All-American by Softball Factory. Present for the signing were, from left, front, Jimmy Clyde, Adyison Clyde, Debbie Clyde; 2nd, Kim Lewis, Kelli Kemp, Aaliyah Walker, Diane McPhail; back, Dr. Tom Duncan, Jimmy Zila, and David Tadlock.