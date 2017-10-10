Falcons of all ages hit the field

The 5 and 6 year old Tinamites had to travel to Scott Central this week while the rest of the teams played at Trojan field against conference team Crystal Springs.

The Tinamite's game was very exciting throughout the event. The lead changed twice in the first half with the Falcons up 14 - 6 at the half. Back and forth it went in the second half as the youngest Falcons fought very hard. They had a chance to win it with a minute left in the game but just couldn't punch it in from the 12 yard line. Final score Scott Central 28 SC Falcons 26. The Tinamites are 1 and 3 on the season.

The Rookies7 and 8 years old would also be in an epic battle against Crystal Springs. It was a defensive contest throughout, with the game going to over time and Crystal Springs winning 14 - 12.

The Midgets 9 and10s took the field and dominated the entire game, easily winning by a score of 30 - 0 over Crystal Springs and improving their record to 2 and 1 with a tie.

The 11 and 12 year old Peewees had a slow start and fell behind early going into half time with a 20 point deficit. They fought hard in the second half but came up short with the final score 40 - 12. Their record goes to 2 and 2.

Next week all four teams will be at Tiger stadium against non-conference rival Scott Central. Please come out and support your future Trojans and Tigers. First game kicks off at 10 a.m. The Falcons will have Homecoming festivities on for Nov. 4 at Tiger stadium. We would like for all former players and cheerleaders to come and be recognized. Any organizations that would like to participate please contact us at 601-260-9143.