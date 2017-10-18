Simpson County Falcons News Week 5

All teams played at home on Tiger stadium this week against Scott Central.

The Tinamite's (5&6 year) came out the gate a little slow and went into halftime down 6-8. In the second half the offense took control and marched 60 yards for the go ahead score, keeping the ball nearly the entire third quarter. After stopping Scott Central on their initial 4th quarter drive, the Falcon Tinamite’s once again controlled the clock. Scott Central would have one more chance to win the game with 1:12 left in the game, but were stopped by the Falcon defense. The final score Falcons 12 Scott Central 8.

The Rookies (7&8 year) Game was really fun and exciting to watch. Both teams had powerful defenses creating chaos for each other. The Rookie Falcons however came out on top with two interceptions and three stripped footballs propelling them to victory with the final score of 16 - 12.

The Midgets (9&10 year) riding high off a shutout victory last week, came in looking to strike first and often. The Scott Central Midgets however were very game to match the Falcons. It would go back and forth with the Falcons leading at half-time.

The Falcons only mistake the second half cost them two points on a safety. Winning the game 16 - 2, extending their winning streak to three in a row.

The Peewees (11&12 year) found themselves in a dogfight this week. Both teams would find a way to shut each other down deep in the others territory. Two players for the Falcons really stood out Jay Ulmer and De’Vonte Camper. However Scott Central got the only score in the fourth quarter winning 6 - 0.

Next week all teams hit the road with the older groups going to Prentiss in conference play, and the Tinamites going to Taylorsville to take on Lauderdale.

Be sure to mark your calendars for Nov. 4th the Falcons will have their homecoming festivities at Tiger Stadium. We would like for all former players and cheerleaders to come out and be recognized. Any organizations that would like to participate please contact us at 601-260-9143.