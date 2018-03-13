Simpson baseball up and running

The Simpson Cougars played three games last week against Leake Academy and Brookhaven Academy.

Leake Academy

Leake 3 Simpson 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Noah Magee with a single, and Thomas Pepper a single.

Pitching for Simpson was Caleb Garner 6 innings with 10 strikeouts. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 3-4 on the season.

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven 3 Simpson 2-Getting hits for Simpson was Noah Magee with a double and a single.

Pitching for Simpson was Noah Magee 6 innings with 8 strikeouts. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 3-5 on the season.

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven 9 Simpson 0-Getting a hit for Simpson was Noah Magee a double.

Pitching for Simpson were John Cole Giordano 4 innings with 5 strikeouts, Lawton Kennedy 2.1 innings with 2 strikeouts and Hooks Harvey 0.2 innings with a strikeout. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 3-6 on the season.

In JV action Simpson lost to Leake 4-3 and Brookhaven 4-3.

In Junior High action the 7th grade defeated Leake 6-4 and the 8th grade won 12-1.

Simpson will play in the Stringer Tournament on Thursday, March 15, against Northeast Lauderdale High School at 11:30 a.m. and Newton County High School at 2 p.m. The Cougars will host East Rankin Academy on Tuesday, March 20, with JV starting at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity. The Junior High Cougars will host Brookhaven Academy on Monday, March 19, 7th Grade at 5 p.m. followed by the 8th Grade.