Primary tabs

Simpson baseball up and running

  • 209 reads
Tue, 03/13/2018 - 1:20pm

The Simpson Cougars played three games last week against Leake Academy and Brookhaven Academy.

Leake Academy

Leake 3 Simpson 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Noah Magee with a single, and Thomas Pepper a single.

Pitching for Simpson was Caleb Garner 6 innings with 10 strikeouts. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 3-4 on the season.

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven 3 Simpson 2-Getting hits for Simpson was Noah Magee with a double and a single.

Pitching for Simpson was Noah Magee 6 innings with 8 strikeouts. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 3-5 on the season.

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven 9 Simpson 0-Getting a hit for Simpson was Noah Magee a double.

Pitching for Simpson were John Cole Giordano 4 innings with 5 strikeouts, Lawton Kennedy 2.1 innings with 2 strikeouts and Hooks Harvey 0.2 innings with a strikeout. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 3-6 on the season.

In JV action Simpson lost to Leake 4-3 and Brookhaven 4-3.

In Junior High action the 7th grade defeated Leake 6-4 and the 8th grade won 12-1.

Simpson will play in the Stringer Tournament on Thursday, March 15, against Northeast Lauderdale High School at 11:30 a.m. and Newton County High School at 2 p.m. The Cougars will host East Rankin Academy on Tuesday, March 20, with JV starting at 5 p.m. followed by the varsity. The Junior High Cougars will host Brookhaven Academy on Monday, March 19, 7th Grade at 5 p.m. followed by the 8th Grade.

 

Obituaries

Mary Frances Throneberry

Mary Frances Throneberry, 86, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Ocean Springs Hospital... READ MORE

Johnny T. Tullos
Laura Killingsworth
J Charles Hanna
Usaline Sims
Connie Craft Magee

Weddings & Engagements

Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Bruce and Cindy Womack of Magee announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their... READ MORE

Social

Simpson Central School Archery program

Local resident Tracy Runnels, left, donates a $1500 check to Supt. Greg Paes for the Simpson Central School Archery program.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Community Calendar 3-15-2018
Teacher resigns over alleged ‘racist tirade’
Airman’s dream comes to life in D. C. conference
MGH hosts blood drive on March 13
Community Calendar 3-8-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.