Simpson Cougar QB Ethan Flynt, #15, hands the ball off to running back Dylan Hallman, #1, in Saturday night’s hard-fought MAIS AAAA DII State Championship game against Lamar School. The Cougars came up short, losing the heart-breaker to Lamar 33-32 in overtime. Held at Jackson Academy, the championship game dropped SCA’s season record to 9 and 5.