Simpson County Falcons in Round 2 MYFA Playoffs

The Falcon Midgets (9 & 10 yrs) faced off with the Morton Panthers at Tiger stadium this week to determine who will go on to the semi-final rounds to be held at Jones Junior College on December 2.

This would be the second time that the Panthers and Falcons met. The first game ended in a 12-12 tie. This meeting nearly did as well.

In the first quarter the Panthers scored first, but the Falcon defense denied them the 2 point conversion. This would prove costly for the Panthers. The Falcons answered quickly, driving 60 yards on 6 plays and converting the 2 point PAT and giving them the lead 8-6 going into the second quarter. Morton was struggling to make anything happen up the middle so they started to attack the ends. This would pay off for them as they scored midway of the second quarter and the two-point conversion was good giving them the lead 14 to 8.The Falcons would answer with an impressive drive and score late in the second quarter; however, Morton stopped the PAT. The score was tied 14 to 14 at the half. Morton took possession to start the second half and controlled the ball for nearly the entire third quarter before scoring. The 2 point conversion would once again be stopped by the Falcon defense bringing the score to 20 - 14 Panthers. Falcons would mount a strong steady drive scoring with just under 3 minutes in the game and converting the 2 point conversion for the lead 22 - 20. It would be up to the defense to stop the Panthers. In exciting fashion these two teams gave it all they had. The Falcon defense bent but did not break. The Panthers drove the ball inside the 20 before time ran out on their season. Final score Falcons 22 Morton 20.

The state playoffs will take a break over the Thanksgiving holiday and resume December 2 at Jones Junior College. Our Falcons will face Quitman in the semi-finals. A win there would propel them into the MYFA state championship game to be held on December 9 at USM “The Rock.” Scheduled times will be posted on our website www.simpsonfalcons.com and on Facebook. Please come out and support these future athletes. Happy Thanksgiving.