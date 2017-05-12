Community Calendar 12-7-2017

December 7

Teens, de-stress with games on Thursday, Dec. 7, at Magee Public Library from 3:43 to 5 p.m. Play games and enjoy snacks!

Republican Women of Simpson County will not have their regular Dec. 7 meeting. Annual membership party will be Dec. 8. For information call Betty Phillips at 601-847-2669.

December 9

A stamp class will be held at Magee Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the meeting room. Come learn how to make handcrafted cards, name tags, and other related Christmas items. There is a $5 material cost.

The Music and Drama Ministry of First Baptist Church of Magee will present a Christmas musical, All is Well, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, in the church sanctuary. Admission is free both nights, and the public is invited.

Country Christmas Show with the Ranch Opry Band and special guests Deanna Emhovick, Casey McAlpin Burks, Buddy Mullins, JES and Sheila Fowler will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at Mississippi Ag Museum, Sparkman Auditorium. Tickets are $5 at the door. Bring your camera for pictures with Santa!

A benefit for Rev. M.L. Mack of Magee will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2:30 p.m. at Magee First Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend.

December 10

A special concert will be held at Salem Baptist Church, 2380 Salem Road, Lake, MS on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. with the Browders from Hilton, VA. This will be their only stop in Mississippi on their Christmas concert tour. The Browders will be singing Christmas music, old and new. For more information call 601-775-8272.

Musician Appreciation for Sister Ashley Magee will be held at Taylor Hill M.B. Church, 548 Rockport/New Hebron, Rd., New Hebron, on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Wonder of Christmas, a worship experience, will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

Family and Friend’s Day will be held at Pine Grove M.B. Church, D’Lo, on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Dwight Robinson of Higher Level Church, Jackson.

December 11

Support Simpson County with Toys for Tots. Spread a little cheer to a child less fortunate. Toys for Tots are collecting the following: Monetary donations (make all checks payable to Toys for Tots), Bikes for children 1 to 17, dolls (multi-races), doll houses, video games, table games, crafting projects, gifts for children 0-3, gifts for youth ages 14-17, educational toys, scholarships of $100 or more. Visibility on website, letters of appreciation. All donations are due by Dec. 11. All donations may be dropped off in Mendenhall at Peoples Bank, PriorityOne Bank, Fred’s, Dollar General of Mendenhall, Family Dollars, Simpson County School District Offices, Mendenhall Police Department, Rho Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. For more information contact Lillie Hardy at 601-847-4018 or LaTasha Millis at 601-847-1212 or Deonka Mazie at 601-863-9763 or vfcm.dmazie@outlook.com. Donations may be submitted through the foundation website of www.toysfortots.com. Select the counties in which you want to contribute. Donations go to counties in which funds were raised.

December 12

The Mendenhall Christmas parade sponsored by the Mendenhall Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, December 12, at 6 p.m. This year the theme will be “An Angelic Christmas.” Any businesses, church groups or individuals can participate so spread the word. Floats will be judged on the theme of the parade so get creative. All entries must be lined up by 5:15 p.m. To enter, call the Chamber office at 601-847-1725 or 601-847-2525

December 16

The Magee Library will host a visit from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16, beginning at 10 a.m. Children can get their pictures made with Santa. There will be coloring sheets, a craft station, and snacks while you wait for your picture. The Christmas classic, “Twas the Night Before Christmas” will be read.

The Second Annual Christmas Musical Saturday will be held at New Zion M.B. Church, Pinola, on December 16 at 6 p.m. All choirs, soloists, musical groups and praise teams are welcomed. Special guest choir will be Farris Hill M.B. Church Pelahatichie. Everyone is invited to attend.

December 17

The Twelfth Year Pastoral Anniversary honoring Pastors Columbus and Barbara O’Banner of Mt. Moriah Church will be held Sunday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Church, 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee. Catered dinner follows at Magee Civic Center, 117 1st Ave NW, Magee.

January 6

A sing with Buddy Lyles of the Florida Boys will be held at Stonewall Baptist Church, Shivers Road, on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

January 14

Celebrate James Chapel M.B. Church Pastor’s Sixth Year Anniversary on Sunday, January 14, at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Roy Thompson, pastor of Spring Hill M.B. Church, Prentiss. Everyone is invited to attend.

Information

A Bible study on the book of Revelations is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch is open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the third Tuesday of each month at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849-4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.