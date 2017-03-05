City of Magee Election Results

The polls have closed, most of the votes have been counted. However, the final tally is yet to be completed.

As of Wednesday afternoon there were some votes that had yet to be determined, based on legitimacy. A total of 765 ballots have been counted.

Of that number, Dale Berry lead the pack for mayor with 227 votes. Robert Vinson received 196 and Brent Walker came in third with 151 votes.

This will have Berry and Vinson facing off in two weeks. This race will determine who the new mayor of Magee will be after 20 years.

In the Alderman-at-Large race Angel Brister received the most votes with 276 ballots. Paul Arnold ran a close second with 243 and Gary Kevin Meadows with 92.

This will also have Brister facing Arnold in two weeks in a run-off election.

Alderman for Ward One had newcomer Whitney Baker narrowly defeating incumbent Eddie Loftin, 91 to 90 votes, respectively. Dr. Jasper Adcock was outed first round with 75 votes. The winner of the run-off between Loftin and Baker will face Independent candidate Chris Lane in the general election in June.

Matthew Hickman, another new comer to politics, defeated incumbent Murry Keith. This will have Hickman facing Independent Scott Russell in a general election in June.

Incumbent Alderman of Ward three has Lane Steele going back into office against newcomer Christopher May. Steele received 139 votes to May’s 34.

Alderman Ward four will remain with incumbent Patrick Brown who received 92 votes against Dolores King McDonald’s 37. This was the only race for Democratic officials all others ran as Republican. There will be opposition in the general election as two independents run.

There are a 2,442 registered voters in the city limits of Magee. According to the new comprehensive plan for the city, there are 4,408 people in the city and 1008 single family dwellings and 404 multi-family dwellings.

The run-off for the primary election which will be limited to the Republican party is set for Tuesday, May 16.

The final number of votes from the primary have yet to be certified because affidavits have yet to be settled through the election commission.