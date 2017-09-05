Fireman Challenge is Saturday

The Simpson County Firefighter Challenge will be held Saturday May 13, at the Magee Sportsplex on the football field.

The cost to compete is $100 for a team of five or $25 for individual competitors. There will also be a kid’s course available for children 12 and under which will include the same events but on a smaller scale. Cost will be $10 per child. All children are welcomed.

All of the money raised will be split between the seven fire departments in the county.

Events will include a tower climb, Keiser sled, charged hose pull, target shooting with the fire hose, and dragging an 175lb dummy 100 feet to the finish line.

Spectators and vendors are also welcomed. All donations made will go towards buying equipment and supplies for all of Simpson County’s fire departments. Burgers, sausage dogs, and other concessions will be available. For more information regarding the event contact Jerry Fairchild at 601-832-7920 or Justin Taylor at 601-382-0690. You can also visit the Simpson County Firefighter Challenge Facebook page.