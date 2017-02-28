This beautiful Japanese Magnolia belonging to Mary Purvis, who lives on Kennedy Drive in Magee, made it through the full blooming season this year, thanks to mild winter weather. The Japanese Magnolia is the official tree of the City of Magee.

