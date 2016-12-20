The Keep Simpson County Beautiful organization and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office were awarded a grant for a new trash trailer by Keep Mississippi Beautiful. KSCB president Evelyn Copeland, left, presents the trailer to Sheriff Donald O’Cain.

