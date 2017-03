Friday morning, with family, friends and business acquaintances present, the leadership of McGuffee’s Drug Store officially changed hands.

Joe McGuffee passed the keys to Josh Pierce and Kristi Welch, the new co-owners and operators of the pharmacy.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Magee Courier and Simpson County News.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1BwfAHy

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1G9RrJE