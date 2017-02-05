Simpson County Firefighter Combat Challenge, May 13

The Simpson County Firefighter Challenge will be held Saturday, May 13, on the football field at the Magee Sportsplex.

The event was started last year as a benefit for fire chief Randy Hays. Hays was a pillar of the Braxton community. He served as fire chief of the Braxton Fire Department and as the Simpson County Fire Coordinator for 30 years.

Hays was known as a man who would help anyone at any time. Members of the community came together last year to assist Hays and his family when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Jerry Fairchild, who has volunteered in the fire service for 5 years at Station 7, came up with the idea of the firemen’s challenge after attending a similar event in Pensacola, Fla.

Fairchild said, “I saw the turnout that they had and how much money was raised so I thought it would be a good idea for a benefit.”

The event was coordinated as a fundraiser for Hays within three weeks and was extremely successful. The seven fire departments in Simpson County all came together to support Fire Chief Hays last year.

The event that started as a benefit for Chief Hays is being continued after the idea re-emerged at a Simpson County Fire Association meeting that the event could be repeated to benefit all of the departments.

Fairchild was placed in charge of coordinating the event once again with help from Justin Taylor. The two began planning the event in November.

Fairchild said that 18 teams have signed up to compete so far and several individual competitors. Teams are traveling from Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Horne Lake, Tupelo, and even Slidell, Louisiana, to compete.

The cost to compete is $100 for a team of 5 or $25 for individual competitors. There will also be a kid’s course available for children 12 and under which will include the same events but on a smaller scale. Cost will be $10 per child. All children are welcomed.

All donations will go towards buying equipment and supplies for all of Simpson County’s seven volunteer fire departments.

Events will include a tower climb, Keiser sled, charged hose pull, target shooting with the fire hose, and dragging an 175 lb. dummy 100 feet to the finish line.

Fairchild said that some of the fastest competitors can complete the course in less than 2 minutes.

He said, “This event is about getting training, having fun and fellowship, and coming together for a good cause.”

Spectators and vendors are welcomed.

Burgers, sausage dogs, and other concessions will be available.

For more information regarding the event contact Jerry Fairchild at 601-832-7920 or Justin Taylor at 601-382-0690, or visit the Simpson County Firefighter Challenge Facebook page.

Fairchild said, “I would like to thank David Dunn and the rest of the city for accommodating us and letting us use their facility.”

He said, “This started for Mr. Randy and he really wanted us all to be on the same page and same level. I think he would be proud that we are doing this and helping all of the departments.”