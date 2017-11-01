Bats cause a stir at Magee Elementary School

On Wednesday morning school employees discovered several small bats inside the Magee Elementary School cafeteria. Employees contacted Maintence Director Jeffery Walker who came to the school to survey the situation.

Walker was able to capture five or six of the bats and release them away from the property. Although, it is suspected that many more bats are still in the cafeteria.

According to a statement issued by Simpson County Superintendent Greg Paes, the situation is well in hand. "We have someone coming in to do a clean up and get rid of them," Fran Bridges with the superintendent's office explained.

The cafeteria was closed on Wednesday and will remain closed until next Tuesday. Student lunches will be prepared and packaged at Magee Middle and Magee High Schools and delivered to students in their classrooms on Thursday and Friday. School will be out on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The school has had problems with bats getting into the school, specifically the cafeteria and gym, in the past. Walker stated that he has contacted a bat removal company to come in and capture and remove the animals and clean up the area. Either representatives from the company or from the school district will find the animals' entrance point and seal it to prevent them from coming back.

Walker said that the bats are so small that they could have gotten into the building through a hole the size of a quarter.

