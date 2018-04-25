Doctor Abraham featured speaker

The Mississippi Scholars banquet will feature Dr. Jimmy Abraham, former director of the Mississippi State Alumni and Development Director.

Abraham served for 38 years at his alma mater in various positions starting as residence hall director to the position of alumni and development before his retirement.

Abraham has a long standing relationship with the Simpson County Mississippi Alumni Association.

Dr. Abraham is a native of Clarksdale, Mississippi. He received the Distinguished Staff Award from Mississippi State University as well as a host of national awards. He is a member of several professional organizations.

He and his wife Patti have three sons and three grandchildren.

In 2013 after his career with Mississippi State he joined Cadence Bank and serves as vice chairman of client and business relations. In this role he serves as ambassador for cultivating customer relations.

The banquet will honor high school student who have completed the honors program. It will be held at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Magee.