Fire leaders resign over car purchase

The Mendenhall Fire Department has undergone a big change following the resignation of long time Fire Chief Wayne Walker and Assistant Chief Larry Grant.

The two resigned last Wednesday. According to Mayor Todd Booth, Walker had a disagreement about how the 2018 Ford Escape SUV, recently purchased by the city for the fire department, was paid for. The vehicle was purchased using municipal fire funds.

Booth stated that part of the disagreement was also because he and city officials did not consult with Walker or other members of the fire department before making the purchase.

Booth explained that the municipal fire fund is money that can be used by the city to benefit the fire department. These benefits include the purchase of new equipment and vehicles. The vehicle purchased is to be used by Fire Superintendent Matt Abbott. Booth said that Abbott previously drove a “raggedy Crown Vic” around town while performing his duties.

He said, “We had been looking for another car for a while, for something used.” The board gave Booth a dollar amount on what he could spend on a vehicle. After shopping around, Booth said one alderman suggested he check the prices on a new vehicle. He found the 2018 Ford Escape and a special meeting was called on February 19 to approve the purchase. The fire department was not consulted throughout the process and the purchase of the vehicle was kept somewhat of a secret.

He expressed that the vehicle purchase was kept quiet because it was meant to be a surprise for Abbott after the March 6 board meeting. The car was presented to Abbott after the March 6 meeting.

On the morning of March 7, Booth had an impromptu meeting with Walker. The meeting ended with Walker turning in his equipment and resigning. According to Booth the problem was that Walker felt he should have known about the purchase and should have been allowed to inspect and approve.

Booth said the municipal fire fund is city money to be used on the fire department. He said, “I don’t think the chief should be able to dictate to the city on how to spend it.”

Booth said, “It happened fast. I was responsible for getting Matt something different. He is a paid employee of the city.”

Booth admitted to having poor communication between City Hall and the fire department. He said, “I promised him that I wouldn’t do anything else with the fire department unless he is involved.”

He did, however, reveal that the fire department recently updated their equipment and that there is approximately $107,000 remaining in the municipal fire fund. Following Walker’s resignation, Assistant Chief Larry Grant resigned shortly after according to Booth.

The sudden resignation of Walker caused some unrest and uncertainty in the fire department. This led to a special meeting being called last Wednesday night at the fire department. Tony Olney, who was the fire department secretary, became the acting chief following the resignation of Walker and Grant.

The meeting was to be conducted as open, but Olney threatened to adjourn the meeting if the media was present. After the threat to adjourn was made due to media present, the Simpson County News withdrew from the meeting. Olney said a press release would be sent, but as of press time the paper has yet to receive it. Mayor Todd Booth, Alderman Robert Mangum, and Alderman Tim Gray were present for the meeting.

Booth said he explained to the situation to the Fire department, and apologized for not including them. He said, “We were trying to do something special for Matt and surprise him. We didn’t want him to continue to drive that old Crown Vic. It’s embarrassing to him to drive the old vehicle to a scene.”

Booth said he informed the fire department on how municipal fire funds work, and that there was $107,000 remaining in the fund. He said, “The money was not the issue. This board and every board has always supported the fire department and made sure they have everything they need. We are obligated to take care of them because they take care of us.”

According to Booth the meeting ended with both sides agreeing they need a long term plan in place for better communication between the City Hall and the fire department.

Booth said, “Hindsight 20/20 I should have had them in the loop and I apologized for that.”

Olney has been named acting chief and Red Bankston has been appointed as assistant chief. Booth said, “We have a good department, and we are going to miss Wayne and Larry. I commend them for a job well done, and for their years of service and being an asset to this town.”