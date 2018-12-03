Guard unit being activated

The city of Magee along with the chamber of commerce will be hosting an event on Thursday in recognition of the local Magee guard unit who is making preparation for deployment.

The unit which is part of the 155th Armored Brigade is Company A of the 106 Support Battalion.

The event will start with and address from Mississippi’s Commander and Chief, Governor Phil Bryant. There will be a parade around town and it will conclude with lunch to be served at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church.

The meals is being provided by Chris Jones and pulled pork sandwich plates will be $6 each and proceeds will go to the family support group of the unit. That is after expenses for the event are paid. C. J. Stewart, and U.S. Army Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient will be guest speaker for the event.

The local unit will deploy to Afghanistan and eventually will perform support services in Kabul.

For additional information about the event you may contact Joe Worrell with the city of Doris Adcox with the chamber.