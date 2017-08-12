Icy conditions reported in Central and South Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting ice on roads and bridges in several counties in central and south Mississippi. MDOT crews are currently working to place salt and slag on the affected roads and bridges to make them passable.

Ice has been reported in the following counties: Adams, Amite, Claiborne, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pike, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Walthall, Warren, Wayne, Wilkinson and Winston.

The public is encouraged to limit travel only in case of emergency in the affected areas. MDOT also encourages the traveling public to pay close attention to weather and travel advisories issued by the National Weather Service, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), the Mississippi Highway Patrol and local law enforcement.

MDOT does not anticipate any road or bridge closures due to winter weather at this time; however, motorists should use extreme caution when traveling through the affected counties.

MDOT’s number one priority is the safety of the traveling public, and using safe driving techniques is one way to ensure you “survive your drive” during winter weather. MDOT offers these safe driving tips:

buckle up for safety;

slow down, especially when driving in winter weather conditions;

allow more space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you;

brake early to allow plenty of time to stop;

brake gently to avoid skidding and never slam on the brakes;

turn on lights to be more visible to other motorists;

do not use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads;

stay alert and look farther ahead in traffic than you normally do; and

drive safely.

To stay up-to-date on current road and travel conditions, visit MDOTtraffic.com, download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.