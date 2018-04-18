M’hall’s Clean Your Block Day set for May 5

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen had their regularly scheduled meeting on April 3.

The board approved the purchase of ads for the Mendenhall High School Football program and the 2018 Miss Hospitality State Ad program. The board adopted a resolution as part of the Community Development Block Grant application process, and also established a maintenance plan.

A proclamation was made establishing the Keep Mendenhall Beautiful organization. Martha Stubbs, president of Keep Mendenhall Beautiful, appeared before the board and thanked them for their support. She also received approval for the use of the rapid call system to remind citizens of the May 5, city wide Clean Your Block Day. Stubbs explained that seen teams are currently signed up to participate. They will be cleaning areas along Highways 149 and 13. Alderman Tim Gray said that previously requests to disseminate information via the rapid call system had been denied. He said it was stopped due to complaints by citizens’ receiving a high call volume for youth baseball events. Gray moved to allow Keep Mendenhall Beautiful to use the rapid call system since the event happens only once a year. The board unanimously approved.

The March financial report was approved before a discussion on establishing a sewer maintenance account. City Clerk Tiffany Wallace explained that this account has to be in place to move forward with the CDBG. Mayor Todd Booth proposed that the account be set up by transferring $25,000 from the water reserve account to establish sewer maintenance.

He also suggested that the $2,500 that was previously transferred each month to the water reserve be split up. Booth said that $1,500 should go into the water reserve account and $1,000 be put into the sewer maintenance account. After a brief discussion the board unanimously agreed.

The board also discussed establishing a solid waste reserve account. Booth explained that this account needed to be established with plans to purchase a new garbage truck. He said that the account would have to be worked into the budget and the goal is to establish a three year plan to buy a truck. After discussion, the board approved.

Booth asked the board for guidance on what needed to be done about the old theater located on Main Street. The theater was donated to the city after an electrical fire damaged much of the building.

Booth expressed a desire to see the building restored, and potentially become operational again. Alderman Robert Mangum said that parts of the building would have to be torn down and rebuilt. The board agreed that the best option for restoring the building would be to use a contractor. Gray suggested that once the city figures out what needs to be done, they move forward and solicit bids for the project.

Following this discussion the board went into executive session to discuss personnel.