Primary tabs

M’hall still working on grant

By MARLAN JONES,
  • 284 reads
Tue, 03/20/2018 - 2:02pm

The City of Mendenhall is still in the process of applying for the Community Development Block Grant.

Mayor Todd Booth said that the CDBG will be used to make improvements throughout the city. He explained that City Hall received calls from concerned citizens who were confused about headlines that read “Grant may extend water, sewer to Athens Road.”  The previous CDBG received by the city was used to extend water and sewer services to Athens Road. Booth said the grant being applied for this year will be used throughout the city.

The latest step taken in the application process happened on March 16. City officials met to review sealed proposals for positions regarding the CDBG. Booth explained that this is now part of the process when applying for the grant.

In the past the city did not advertise for positions until receiving approval for the CDBG. He explained that the city accepted sealed proposals which were rated by a committee made of the Board of Aldermen.

City Attorney Wesley Broadhead opened the proposals and presented them to the board. Board members asked questions and reviewed the submitted information before individually rating each proposal. The proposals were graded on a 100 point scale.

Applicants were judged based on three categories: qualifications, experience, and ability. They could receive a maximum of 40 points each in qualifications and experience, and a maximum of 20 points in ability.

After the meeting the proposals which received the most points were accepted.

The positions granted for the CDBG: Public Facilities will be: administrator-Sample, Hicks and Assoc., appraiser- Cornerstone Enterprise, LLC, and engineer- Engineering Services. 

Booth said, “If we are approved for the grant this is who will be used.” These positions will not be official until approved by the board during their next regularly scheduled meeting on April 3.

 

Obituaries

Ruby Nell Coulter

Mrs. Ruby Nell Coulter, 77, resided in Gallatin, Tenn., passed away peacefully on March 6, 2018... READ MORE

Hugh Jack Stubbs
Hilda Lee Sorey
Jeane H. Quick
Bertha Bell Banres McCullum
Percy Alexander

Weddings & Engagements

Little and Baldwin to unite April 14

Mr. and Mrs. John Patrick Brown of Magee are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming... READ MORE

Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Farewell to the 106th, with love from Magee

  The Magee Chamber of Commerce and a large crowd of family members and friends honored Company A, 106th Support Battalion, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard with a par

Clinic provides psychological services
Community Calendar 3-22-2018
Simpson Central School Archery program
Community Calendar 3-15-2018
Teacher resigns over alleged ‘racist tirade’

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.