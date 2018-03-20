M’hall still working on grant

The City of Mendenhall is still in the process of applying for the Community Development Block Grant.

Mayor Todd Booth said that the CDBG will be used to make improvements throughout the city. He explained that City Hall received calls from concerned citizens who were confused about headlines that read “Grant may extend water, sewer to Athens Road.” The previous CDBG received by the city was used to extend water and sewer services to Athens Road. Booth said the grant being applied for this year will be used throughout the city.

The latest step taken in the application process happened on March 16. City officials met to review sealed proposals for positions regarding the CDBG. Booth explained that this is now part of the process when applying for the grant.

In the past the city did not advertise for positions until receiving approval for the CDBG. He explained that the city accepted sealed proposals which were rated by a committee made of the Board of Aldermen.

City Attorney Wesley Broadhead opened the proposals and presented them to the board. Board members asked questions and reviewed the submitted information before individually rating each proposal. The proposals were graded on a 100 point scale.

Applicants were judged based on three categories: qualifications, experience, and ability. They could receive a maximum of 40 points each in qualifications and experience, and a maximum of 20 points in ability.

After the meeting the proposals which received the most points were accepted.

The positions granted for the CDBG: Public Facilities will be: administrator-Sample, Hicks and Assoc., appraiser- Cornerstone Enterprise, LLC, and engineer- Engineering Services.

Booth said, “If we are approved for the grant this is who will be used.” These positions will not be official until approved by the board during their next regularly scheduled meeting on April 3.