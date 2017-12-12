Mayor foils theft of scrap metal

The mayor of Magee reported at a recent Board of Aldermen meeting that he pulled up at an intersection and found a fellow loading up scrap metals. He inquired what the guy was doing and was told, “The mayor contacted me and asked me to pick this stuff up.”

Berry asked, “Who is the mayor?” The guy responded “John.”

Berry got the tag number and called the police department.

Berry then told the fellow he had some bad news for him. “I’m the mayor,” he said. The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

On a four to one vote the board voted to move Shaun Cooper from parttime to fulltime policeman. Alderman Patrick Brown voted against and no reason was given.

The board voted to approve a contract with Dave Miller of C-Spire to allow the company to place additional signal devices which will make available wireless connectivity within the city.

The city agreed to auction excess property to include confiscated vehicles from drug related cases. The auction is set for February 17.

The board discussed transient vendor licenses. No action was taken but members discussed pricing the new licenses at $250 for five days and then $50 per day afterward. The board is expected to have further discussion in future meetings.

The board approved working with Tyson in the industrial park to replace the existing culvert and repair the road. The problem is the greatly increased truck traffic on the road because of the reduction in fuel prices. Tyson originally received the majority of their feed via the rail line but are now having it trucked in, which has caused deterioration of the road by the Tyson facility. Tyson agreed to pay for the culvert if the city would provide the installation.

Another issue that surfaced was food trucks and where they could locate. Currently they are allowed only in C-3 commercial areas. The board discussed permit fees and being fair and consistent with businesses who made a commitment to locating with a brick and mortar presence.

Board members then discussed the Riding the Block event which is set for March and monthly there after. Originally, the plan was to have the event sponsored solely by Chick-Fil-A It was the consensus of the board that any food vendor was welcome to set-up for a $50 fee for utilities and area for set-up to be made available from the city. The Community House will be open and bands will be allowed to play at no cost. Berry reported there would also be a Best Chili Burger competition.

Berry reported that the airport had sold 1,900 gallons of fuel at the cost of $3.15 per gallon. They agreed to sell the fuel for $4.15 per gallon.

He announced that there would be caroling in the Ural Everett Park following the Christmas Parade. He also said the City is looking for sponsors for a mural that would wrap the car wash at the Circle K station.

He reported that the City would have to continue to work on the lights on Main Avenue. He said with the Christmas lights and the sound system continue to blow breakers.

Taylor and Tyler Polk requested that the City allow them to set up gift selections from Gene Polk’s in the Ural Everett Park. The board discussed options as well as fees for setting up. It was also suggested that if it was a Chamber sponsored activity there may be no fee.

The subject was to come up at the next board meeting.