MHP Thanksgiving enforcement report

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its Thanksgiving enforcement period which began Wednesday, November 22, at 6 p.m. and ended Sunday, November 26 at midnight. MHP issued 4879 citations with 46 DUI arrests. 163 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 55 injuries and 5 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates. MHP observed heavy traffic throughout the period and anticipates the number of motorists traveling to increase due to the upcoming December holiday period.

On Friday, November 24, 2017, at approximately 4:21 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle crash on US 61 in Wilkinson County involving a pedestrian. Dondi D. Dixon, 31, from Woodville, MS was reported to be walking in the northbound lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

On Friday, November 24, 2017 at approximately 5:11 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving one vehicle in Leflore County. A 2003 Ford passenger van driven by Doris Greer, 47, from Greenwood, MS was traveling westbound on US 82. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the median rolling over several times. Left rear passenger Dennis Miller, 53, from Greenwood, MS died from injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Saturday, November 25, 2017 at approximately 10:23 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles in Benton County. A 2014 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Tavieon D. Johnson, 20, of Michigan City, MS was traveling Eastbound on MS 5. A 2006 Ford Mustang driven by Marquez Amaya, 25, of Memphis, TN was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of MS 5 colliding with the Chevrolet passenger car. Tavieon Johnson was pronounced dead on scene. Marquez Amaya was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, November 26, 2017 at approximately 12:50 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving one vehicle in Lincoln County. A 2004 Ford pickup truck driven by James E. Hutson, 91, from Bogue Chitto, MS was traveling southbound on I-55. Left rear tire failure caused the driver to lose control with vehicle leaving the roadway and overturning several times. James E. Hutson was pronounced dead on scene.

On Sunday, November 26, 2017 at approximately 2:14 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving one vehicle in Stone County. A 2002 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Judy A. Pounds, 60, from Moss Point, MS was traveling westbound on MS 26. Vehicle left the roadway rolling over several times ejecting the driver. Judy A. Pounds was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

All crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.