Michelle Harper retires from Boswell Regional Center

On March 29, 2017, Boswell held a retirement reception honoring retiree; Michelle Harper. Michelle began work at Boswell Regional Center at the Simpson Cove sight as a Direct Care Trainee. She later became a Direct Care Advance. The LeGrand café was filled with family and friends to say their goodbyes, as Michelle retires after 28 years of state service. Michelle stated, “ I will miss you all.” Retirement will allow Michelle to spend more time with her family and just simply relax.

Pictured: Cindy Womack; Assistant Director of Boswell Regional Center and Michelle Harper; retiree.