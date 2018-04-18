N. Main project gets ok’ed

The Mendenhall Mayor and Board of Aldermen called a special meeting on April 13 at 7 a.m. to discuss the three properties currently being built by Jaron Priest on North Main Street. The issues with the properties began in December 2017. Priest is building one home to live in and two additional homes that he plans sell. Most of the concerns were focused on the two additional properties becoming rental homes. Priest appeared before the Zoning Board and Board of Aldermen requesting an 18 foot variance on setbacks, saying that the setbacks he was given by city officials initially were incorrect, and asking for the variance to proceed with his building plans. The Zoning Board initially denied his request for a variance. After an appeal to the Board of Aldermen a compromise was made. Alderman Tim Gray moved to uphold the Zoning Board’s decision and deny an 18 foot variance, but to allow Priest a variance of 5 feet due to inaccurate information given to him by city officials. The motion passed with a majority vote. The issues were settled and Priest began building. The special meeting was called so Andy Broadhead, who was also involved with the building process, could discuss compliance with zoning and building regulations and request a design change to the building permit. Broadhead explained that he spoke to building inspector David Miller about the recent inspections of the homes. According to Broadhead Miller told him that there was an issue with the houses not being completely built with bricks across the front. Bricks were only used to construct the porch and entrance to the homes. Miller said the original plans submitted for approval showed that the homes would have bricks across the front from corner to corner. Broadhead said the plans have changed several times since then. Alderman Tim Gray stated that of the 16 homes on North Main Street, only four were built using bricks. Miller said the only purpose of the meeting was to get clarification on whether the city was going to enforce the approved plan submitted by the builders, or give them the authority to change it. Alderman Robert Mangum said, “Change orders come up on jobs all the time.” Broadhead said he had plans signed by himself and David Miller, and that is what they have gone by in terms of building. Thomas stated that the homes that are currently being built are different from the ones Broadhead and Priest showed the historical society. The two exchanged words briefly before Booth returned the meeting to focus. Booth said, “David is on the verge of shutting down the project, that’s why this special meeting was called.” Alderwoman Sandra Weeks asked Broadhead why they decided not to use bricks across the front. To which he replied for aesthetic purposes. He said it gave the homes more of a cottage look. He also said that the homes will be built with a metal roof, which is also a deviation from the original plan. After more discussion Alderman Robert Mangum moved to allow Broadhead to submit his change order and proceed with building. The motion passed with a majority vote. Alderman Donnie Thomas and Alderwoman Sandra Weeks were opposed.