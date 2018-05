The good news-you want be going to jail for sunflower seeds or peanut hulls at the Magee Sportsplex. City agrees to compromise.

Riding the block is set for this Friday night this is one you do not want to miss. They say that Funny Faces featuring no calorie red velvet cake along with Chick Filet will be back.

City accepts bids for paving projects.

Get the latest on the lease for the old Magee Elementary in next week’s newspaper.