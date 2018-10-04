Raleigh votes to allow liquor sales in city

  • 2254 reads
Tue, 04/10/2018 - 1:30pm

Smith County, more specifically, Raleigh, will soon permit the sale of liquor.

A referendum held by the voters in Raleigh passed by a nearly two to one margin.  There were 202 votes favoring the passage of the sale of liquor compared to 106 who voted against it, according to Raleigh City Clerk Helen Bounds. 

Bounds said three inquiries have already come in about a permit to build a liquor store.  She said this is a bit premature, however, because the city board has yet to formally approve an ordinance to allow liquor sales in the city limits.

She said that most of the restrictions are mandated by the state.  It included issues like liquor not being sold within 400 feet of a school, church or a funeral home. 

Bounds said she anticipated that the board would start addressing the ordinance at the next board meeting.  It would then have to be published in the newspaper, which would state the implementation date.  She anticipated that liquor sales would not begin before mid-summer because of the time required for preparation of the ordinance and other requirements. 

Bounds said that no specific group was promoting the sale of alcohol.  She said there was probably more interest in having beer sales than liquor but that the problem with limiting sales to beer is that Raleigh did not meet the population standard to pass a beer ordinance. 

She said that any organized opposition had been primarily from churches in the area. 

Petitions are also circulating in Mendenhall to legalize alcohol sales there. 

With the passage of the Raleigh ordinance, there may be a change in the wind from the area’s traditional position as a dry county. 

 

Obituaries

Charlotte Elaine Allen

Charlotte Elaine Allen, 80, of Magee died Tuesday at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was... READ MORE

Billy Mitchell Barlow
Jerry Blaine White, Sr
Brenda Hosey Morgan
Gussie C. Walker
Joeann A. Booth

Weddings & Engagements

Smith and Sanford to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Greg Smith of Saltillo announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their... READ MORE

Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Mendenhall Mayor signs Great American Clean-Up Proclamation

Mayor Todd Booth signs the Great American Clean-Up 2018 Proclamation that designates the month of May as Keep America Beautiful Month and Saturday, May 5, 2018 as Great American Clean-up Day.

Lexi Cockrell named Mendenhall Miss Hospitality
Community Calendar 4-12-2018
Republican Women Meet April 5
April is Autism Awareness Month
Community Calendar 4-5-2018

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.