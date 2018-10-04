SCDF to host their annual meeting

The Simpson County Economic Development Foundation will hold their annual membership meeting at Boswell Thursday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m.

The featured speaker for this year’s meeting will be Joe Max Higgins, CEO for the Golden Triangle Development organization.

Golden Triangle is a three-county consortium with Lowndes, Clay and Oktibbeha counties. It represents 15,000 jobs with over a $6 billion investment. They have more than 130 community and economic development efforts.

Higgins has been featured on CBS’s 60 Minutes for the revitalization efforts of the Golden Triangle.

Tickets are $20 for the event. For would like more information contact Richard Rankin at the Foundation office at 601-847-2375.