Turn in unused or expired medications to Magee PD on April 29

On April 29, Magee Police Department and the DEA will coordinate a collaborative effort with the state on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinet. According to the 2011 Substance Abuse and Mental health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health, twice as many Americans regularly abused prescription drugs than the number of those who regularly used cocaine, hallucinogens, heroin, and inhalants combined. That same study showed revealed more than 70 percent of people abusing prescription pain relievers got them through friends or relatives, a statistic that includes raiding the family medicine cabinet. Expired, unused or unwanted controlled substances in our homes are a potential source of supply that fuel this abuse and are an unacceptable risk to public health and safety.

The drop site will be The Magee Police Department on April 29 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Magee Police Department thanks you for your support and for joining in this effort to raise awareness and remove these substances from our city and state.