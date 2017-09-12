We want your snow pictures!
Sat, 12/09/2017 - 10:21am
The snow may be melting but we want to see your snow pictures! Show off those snowmen and snow angels by sending your pictures to bwatts@mageecourier.ms.
Magee High School Beta Club Chapter held its Induction Ceremony December 6, 2017 in the Magee High auditorium. 44 new members were inducted in grades 9-12 giving MHS a total of 85 active members.