Primary tabs

We want your snow pictures!

  • 114 reads
Sat, 12/09/2017 - 10:21am

The snow may be melting but we want to see your snow pictures! Show off those snowmen and snow angels by sending your pictures to bwatts@mageecourier.ms

Obituaries

William Lenoard Hall, Sr.

William Lenoard Hall, Sr, 54, of Mendenhall, MS passed away Monday, December 11, 2017 at Copiah... READ MORE

Dolores Dell Boggan Wadsworth
Jamie Jones, Sr.
James F. Walker
Pascal Green
Wheeler Bolden, Jr.

Social

Magee High School Beta Club Inductees

Magee High School Beta Club Chapter held its Induction Ceremony December 6, 2017 in the Magee High auditorium.  44 new members were inducted in grades 9-12 giving MHS a total of 85 active members.

Cindy Whitley speaks to Automotive Services students
Ag and Natural Resources students visit Alcorn State
Platinum Club enjoys 10-day tour of Italy
Platinum Club enjoys 10-day tour of Italy
Community Calendar 12-7-2017

Copyright 2017 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.