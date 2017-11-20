Byars and Burch to exchange vows Nov. 25

Mr. and Mrs. James Mangum and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Burch are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Olivia Carsyn Byars and Davin James Burch. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Magee High School and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she received her bachelor of science degree in nursing. She is currently employed as a registered nurse at Forrest General Hospital. The bridegroom is a graduate of Mize High School and Mississippi State University, where he received his bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies. He is currently employed by the Richton School District as a teacher and football and baseball coach.The couple plans to wed at four o’clock in the evening on November 25, 2017 at Goodwater Baptist Church in Magee, Mississippi.