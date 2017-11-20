Primary tabs

Byars and Burch to exchange vows Nov. 25

  • 147 reads
Mon, 11/20/2017 - 2:05pm

Mr. and Mrs. James Mangum and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Burch are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Olivia Carsyn Byars and Davin James Burch. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Magee High School and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she received her bachelor of science degree in nursing. She is currently employed as a registered nurse at Forrest General Hospital. The bridegroom is a graduate of Mize High School and Mississippi State University, where he received his bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies. He is currently employed by the Richton School District as a teacher and football and baseball coach.The couple plans to wed at four o’clock in the evening on November 25, 2017 at Goodwater Baptist Church in Magee, Mississippi.

Breaking News

Body found in Magee

At approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, the Magee Police Department responded to a call... READ MORE

Drive by Shooting in Magee
SO Chief of Staff resigns
MDOT issues storm warning
Many county bridges closed in new state inspection

Obituaries

Patrick Jay McGuffin

Patrick Jay McGuffin passed from this life on Monday, November 20, 2017 at Jaquith Nursing Home... READ MORE

Rebecca Milling
Mary Agnes Walls Layton
Lucy Cowart
Leslie William Magee, Jr.
Elmer "Ray" Langston

Social

Byars and Burch to exchange vows Nov. 25

Mr. and Mrs. James Mangum and Mr. and Mrs. Danny Burch are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Olivia Carsyn Byars and Davin James Burch.

Walk a Mile in My Shoes
Community Calendar 11-16-2017
Natan Fitch
Nontraditional students complete construction trades project
Tech Center features Health Science Program

Copyright 2017 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.