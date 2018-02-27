Magee’s 7th annual Tea in The Gardens set for March 30

The 7th Annual Tea in the Garden at the Historic McAlpin House in Magee is set for March 30, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Magee Chamber of Commerce at that time will be under the new leadership of President LauraLyn Barr.

Barr has announced that the featured speaker for this "high tea" style event will be Robert St. John.

Robert St. John is a restaurateur, chef, columnist, and author. He has spent almost four decades in the restaurant business. Thirty of those years have been as the owner of the Purple Parrot, Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, Branch, Tabella, and Ed's Burger Joint in Hattiesburg. For 20 years he has written a weekly syndicated newspaper column.

St. John was just named a part of the 2017 'Mississippi Top Fifty' by Y'all Politics and Supertalk Mississippi. He has been named the state's top chef three consecutive years and was honored as Mississippi Restaurateur of the Year.

The event will also host many local vendors, fine foods, and beautiful scenery. St. John will be selling copies of his most recent book before speaking to the crowd at 11a.m.Mfag in the rear courtyard of the McAlpin House.