Primary tabs

Magee’s 7th annual Tea in The Gardens set for March 30

  • 227 reads
Tue, 02/27/2018 - 3:33pm

The 7th Annual Tea in the Garden at the Historic McAlpin House in Magee is set for March 30, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

The Magee Chamber of Commerce at that time will be under the new leadership of President LauraLyn Barr.

 

Barr has announced that the featured speaker for this "high tea" style event will be Robert St. John.

 

Robert St. John is a restaurateur, chef, columnist, and author. He has spent almost four decades in the restaurant business. Thirty of those years have been as the owner of the Purple Parrot, Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, Branch, Tabella, and Ed's Burger Joint in Hattiesburg. For 20 years he has written a weekly syndicated newspaper column.

 

St. John was just named a part of the 2017 'Mississippi Top Fifty' by Y'all Politics and Supertalk Mississippi. He has been named the state's top chef three consecutive years and was honored as Mississippi Restaurateur of the Year.

 

The event will also host many local vendors, fine foods, and beautiful scenery. St. John will be selling copies of his most recent book before speaking to the crowd at 11a.m.Mfag in the rear courtyard of the McAlpin House.

 

Obituaries

Danny Mac Foster

Danny Mac Foster passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018, at his residence.  He was born on... READ MORE

Jettie Mae Craft
Fred C. Kennedy
Michael L. "Shay" Buchanan
James David Parker
Jack D. Hopkins

Social

Students participate in welding exercise

Patricia Braddock, Agriculture and Natural Resources instructor, is pictured with first year students during a Welding Exercise on Friday, March 2, at the Simpson County Technical Center.

Mendenhall Junior High students tour Tech Center
SCA students tour Tech Center
Lazett Everett speaks to Health Science students
Students tour Rockett, Inc.
Honea inducted into Hall of Fame

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.