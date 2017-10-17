Cougars blast the Buccaneers for Homecoming

Simpson Academy celebrated Homecoming Week this past week capped off by a Cougar 42-14 win over Bowling Green extending their winning streak to five games. The Cougars jumped out quickly on the Bucs when Ethan Flynt hit Bryce Caughman from 28 yards out, Hooks Harvey added the PAT and with 9:44 left in the first quarter the Cougars led 7-0. Simpson would add another score when Cook Weathersby ripped off a 69 yard run for a touchdown, Hooks Harvey added the PAT and with 5:02 left in the first quarter Simpson led 14-0. With 58 seconds left in the first quarter, Cook Weathersby would strike again on a 23 yard touchdown run, Hooks Harvey's PAT was good to extend the Cougar lead to 21-0.

The second quarter began like the first quarter when Ethan Flynt connected with Bryce Caughman from 11 yards out, Hooks Harvey's PAT was good and Simpson led 28-0 with 9:55 to go until halftime. With 32 seconds left in the half, Caleb Garner scored on a 7 yard run, Hooks Harvey added the PAT to make the halftime lead 35-0.

The Buccaneers scored late in the third quarter on a Larry Dillon 67 yard touchdown run, the PAT by Joe Skladany was good and with 3:10 left in the third quarter Simpson led 35-7. The Simpson defense got in on the scoring act in the fourth quarter when Preston Franklin recovered a fumble for a touchdown, Hooks Harvey again added the PAT and with 6:54 left in the game Simpson led 42-7.

Bowling Green closed out the scoring with 5:48 to go in the game on a 61 yard touchdown run by Cameron Brock, Joe Skladany converted the PAT to make the final score Simpson 42 Bowling Green 14. The win improved Simpson’s record to 6-3 on the season.

Leading the Cougars offensively in the rushing game were Cook Weathersby 2 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns and Caleb Garner 8 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game, Bryce Caughman had 3 receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and Ethan Flynt completed 5 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. The Cougars were led defensively by Daniel Pepper in on 6 tackles and Corbin Hosey, Caleb Garner, and Michael Winstead in on 4 tackles. Cole Weeks, Noah Magee, Daniel Pepper, and Tucker Varnes had a tackle for loss for the Cougars. Simpson had four takeaways, Corbin Hosey and Cole Weeks recovered a fumble, Bryce Caughman had an interception and Preston Franklin recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

In team stats Simpson had 385 yards of total offense, 293 yards rushing, 92 yards passing, and picked up 17 first downs. Bowling Green had 170 yards of total offense, 140 yards rushing, 30 yards passing, and picked up 6 first downs.

The Cougars will host Lamar School from Meridian in a big district game for Senior Night this Friday with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. This is the 21st time that the Raiders and Cougars have faced each other with Simpson leading the series 16-4. Lamar won the game last year by a score of 38-14. The Raiders come into the game with a 7-3 season record, a 2-0 district record, and winners of six games in a row.