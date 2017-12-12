SCA basketball

Simpson County Academy’s Cougar basketball teams had a busy week on the hardwood as they played games last week against Central Hinds Academy, Park Place Christian Academy, and Pelahatchie High School.

Girls Games

Central Hinds Academy

Simpson 56 Central Hinds 38-Scoring for Simpson were Morgan Griffith with 16 points, TK Catchings 14, Anna Claire Walker 10, Bayleigh Prather and Maura Pruitt 6 each, and Adeline Bond and Kristin Busby 2 each. The win improved Simpson’s record to 9-2 on the season.

Park Place Christian

Simpson 58 Park Place 31-Scoring for Simpson were TK Catchings with 28 points, Morgan Griffith 13, Alissa Brewer 6, Anna Claire Walker 4, Adeline Bond, Alexis Sullivan, and Bayleigh Prather 2 each, and Maddie Moody 1. The win improved Simpson’s record to 10-2 on the season.

Pelahatchie High School

Pelahatchie 62 Simpson 39-Scoring for Simpson were Morgan Griffith with 16 points, Alissa Brewer 5, Adeline Bond, Bayleigh Prather, and Anna Claire Walker 4 each, and Kristin Busby, TK Catchings and Alexis Sullivan 2 each. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 10-3 on the season.

Boys Games

Central Hinds Academy

Simpson 77 Central Hinds 36-Scoring for Simpson were Kyle Russell with 19 points, Bowen Kelly 12, Zach Holbrook and Thomas Pepper 10 each, Hunter Cline 8, Hooks Harvey 4, Layton Brown, Cam Crace, Jaylon DeVillier, and Josh Flynt 3 each, and CJ Jones 2. The win improved Simpson’s record to 4-4 on the season.

Park Place Christian

Simpson 74 Park Place 46-Scoring for Simpson were Kyle Russell with 25 points, Hunter Cline 13, Bowen Kelly 10, Ethan Flynt 8, Zach Holbrook 6, Thomas Pepper 4, Morgan Leonard 3, Layton Brown and Jaylon DeVillier 2 each, and Hooks Harvey 1. The win improved Simpson’s record to 5-4 on the season.

In junior high action Simpson’s girls lost to Central Hinds 37-21 and defeated Park Place 39-35.

Simpson’s boys defeated Central Hinds 52-13 and Park Place 60-32.

The Cougars will host Taylorsville on Thursday, December 14, with the varsity girls, starting at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity boys. The Cougars will travel to Columbia Academy on Friday, December 15, with the 7th grade girls starting at 3 p.m. followed by the junior high girls, junior high boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys.