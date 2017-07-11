Simpson County Academy’s Fastpitch Softball’s only

senior, Bailey Sartin, signed a letter of

intent last week to play softball with Southwest Mississippi Community. College in Summit On hand for the event were, front, Bailey, center, and her parents,

Ben and Joy Sartin. Back, Assistant Coach Jeff Wedgeworth, Head Coach Adam Evans, Pitching Coach Anna Ard, Headmaster Billy Wayne Hankins and Athletic Director Winston Mullins.

Coach Evans said, “I am extremely proud of Bailey and all her accomplishments on and off the softball field. Southwest is getting one of the most outstanding leaders that

I have ever had the privilege to coach. There is no doubt in my mind that Bailey will do great things at Southwest and in everything she does in the future.