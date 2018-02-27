Primary tabs

Cougar Baseball off to a good start

  • 235 reads
Tue, 02/27/2018 - 3:26pm

The Simpson Cougars played four games last week against Columbia Academy, Magee High School and Mendenhall High School.

Columbia Academy

Simpson 9 Columbia 5-Getting hits for Simpson were Noah Freeman with three singles, Caleb Garner a triple, a single, and 4 RBI’s, John Cole Giordano a single, Andrew Kennedy a single and 2 RBI’s, and Noah Magee a double and a RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were Noah Magee 4.1 innings with 8 strikeouts and Caleb Garner 2.2 innings with 4 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 2-1 on the season.

Columbia Academy

Columbia 2 Simpson 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Caleb Garner a homerun, a single, and a RBI and John Cole Giordano a double.

Pitching for Simpson were John Cole Giordano 5.1 innings with 5 strikeouts and Caleb Garner 0.2 innings with 2 strikeouts. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 2-2 on the season.

Magee High School

Magee 7 Simpson 6-Getting hits for Simpson were John Cole Giordano two singles and 2 RBI’s, Noah Freeman two singles and 2 RBI’s, Caleb Garner a double, Noah Magee a RBI, and Matt Mangum a single and a RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were Noah Magee 5 innings with 8 strikeouts, Caleb Garner 0.2 innings with a strikeout, and Noah Freeman 0.1 inning. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 2-3 on the season.

Mendenhall High School

Simpson 10 Mendenhall 4-Getting hits for Simpson were Andrew Kennedy two singles and 2 RBI’s, Brady Kemp a double, a single and 4 RBI’s, Caleb Garner a single, and John Cole Giordano a single.

Pitching for Simpson were Caleb Garner 7 innings with 7 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 3-3 on the season.

In JV action Simpson defeated Columbia 8-2 and tied Columbia 7-7.

Simpson will travel to Central Hinds Academy in Raymond on Thursday, March 1, with the JV starting at 5 p.m. and the Varsity at 7 p.m. Simpson will travel to Leake Academy in Madden on Tuesday, March 6, with the JV starting at 4 p.m. and the Varsity at 6 p.m.

 

Obituaries

Danny Mac Foster

Danny Mac Foster passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018, at his residence.  He was born on... READ MORE

Jettie Mae Craft
Fred C. Kennedy
Michael L. "Shay" Buchanan
James David Parker
Jack D. Hopkins

Social

Students participate in welding exercise

Patricia Braddock, Agriculture and Natural Resources instructor, is pictured with first year students during a Welding Exercise on Friday, March 2, at the Simpson County Technical Center.

Mendenhall Junior High students tour Tech Center
SCA students tour Tech Center
Lazett Everett speaks to Health Science students
Students tour Rockett, Inc.
Honea inducted into Hall of Fame

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.