Cougar Baseball off to a good start

The Simpson Cougars played four games last week against Columbia Academy, Magee High School and Mendenhall High School.

Columbia Academy

Simpson 9 Columbia 5-Getting hits for Simpson were Noah Freeman with three singles, Caleb Garner a triple, a single, and 4 RBI’s, John Cole Giordano a single, Andrew Kennedy a single and 2 RBI’s, and Noah Magee a double and a RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were Noah Magee 4.1 innings with 8 strikeouts and Caleb Garner 2.2 innings with 4 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 2-1 on the season.

Columbia 2 Simpson 1-Getting hits for Simpson were Caleb Garner a homerun, a single, and a RBI and John Cole Giordano a double.

Pitching for Simpson were John Cole Giordano 5.1 innings with 5 strikeouts and Caleb Garner 0.2 innings with 2 strikeouts. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 2-2 on the season.

Magee High School

Magee 7 Simpson 6-Getting hits for Simpson were John Cole Giordano two singles and 2 RBI’s, Noah Freeman two singles and 2 RBI’s, Caleb Garner a double, Noah Magee a RBI, and Matt Mangum a single and a RBI.

Pitching for Simpson were Noah Magee 5 innings with 8 strikeouts, Caleb Garner 0.2 innings with a strikeout, and Noah Freeman 0.1 inning. The loss dropped Simpson’s record to 2-3 on the season.

Mendenhall High School

Simpson 10 Mendenhall 4-Getting hits for Simpson were Andrew Kennedy two singles and 2 RBI’s, Brady Kemp a double, a single and 4 RBI’s, Caleb Garner a single, and John Cole Giordano a single.

Pitching for Simpson were Caleb Garner 7 innings with 7 strikeouts. The win improved Simpson’s record to 3-3 on the season.

In JV action Simpson defeated Columbia 8-2 and tied Columbia 7-7.

Simpson will travel to Central Hinds Academy in Raymond on Thursday, March 1, with the JV starting at 5 p.m. and the Varsity at 7 p.m. Simpson will travel to Leake Academy in Madden on Tuesday, March 6, with the JV starting at 4 p.m. and the Varsity at 6 p.m.