Cougars pounce on the Hawks

Last Friday Simpson traveled to Hartfield Academy in Flowood.

Simpson opened the scoring when Cook Weathersby ripped off a 65 yard run for a touchdown, Hooks Harvey added the PAT and with 8:05 left in the first quarter Simpson led 7-0. The Cougars scored again in the first quarter on an Ethan Flynt 10 yard run, Hooks Harvey's PAT was good and with 2:27 to go in the first quarter Simpson led 14-0. Cook Weathersby increased the Cougar lead with a 75 yard touchdown run, the PAT was no good and Simpson led 20-0 with 7:48 until halftime.

The Cougar offense continued to roll when Ethan Flynt connected with Hunter Cline on a 40 yard touchdown pass. Hooks Harvey tacked on the PAT and with 4:45 to in the half Simpson led 27-0. Hartfield converted a 41 yard field goal with 1:45 left in the half to cut the Simpson lead to 27-3. With 1:01 left in the half Michael Winstead closed out the scoring in the first half on a 76 yard touchdown run, Hooks Harvey’s PAT was true and Simpson led 34-3 at halftime. Dylan Hallman closed out the Cougar scoring in the third quarter on a 4 yard touchdown run, the PAT was no good and with 7:25 left in the third quarter Simpson led 40-3. Hartfield would get a safety with 5:11 left in the game when the Cougar punt snap sailed out of the end zone making the score Simpson 40 Hartfield 5.

Hartfield scored again with 2:02 left in the game on a 12 yard run, the 2 point conversion was good making the final score Simpson 40 Hartfield 13. The win improved Simpson’s record to 5-3 on the season and 2-0 in district play.

Leading the Cougars offensively in the rushing game were Cook Weathersby 8 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns, Dylan Hallman with 11 rushes for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Winstead 1 carry for 76 yards and a touchdown. In the passing game, Hunter Cline had 2 receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Ethan Flynt completed 4 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Cougars were led defensively by Caleb Garner and Daniel Pepper in on 7 tackles, Corbin Hosey in on 6 tackles, and Hunter Cline in on 5 tackles.

Daniel Pepper had 4 and Thomas Pepper had 2 sacks or tackle for loss. Mason Kennedy, Noah Magee, CJ Jones, and Owen Wiley had a tackle for loss for the Cougars. Simpson had one takeaway. Hunter Cline recovered a fumble.

In team stats Simpson had 433 yards of total offense, 346 yards rushing, 87 yards passing, and picked up 12 first downs. Hartfield had 163 yards of total offense, 87 yards rushing, 76 yards passing, and picked up 8 first downs.

In Junior High action on Thursday the 7th and 8th Grade lost 12-0 and the Junior High lost 43-0 against Copiah Academy.

The Cougars will host Bowling Green School from Franklinton, LA for Homecoming this Friday with kickoff set for 7 p.m. This is the seventh time that the Buccaneers and Cougars have faced each other with Simpson leading the series 6-0. The last time the two teams met Simpson won 30-28 in 2008.