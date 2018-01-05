SCA boys win MAIS State AAAA DII Track Championship

The Simpson Academy High School Boys track team captured the MAIS State AAAA DII Championship Saturday at Presbyterian Christian in Hattiesburg. Scoring for the Cougars were:

Bryce Caughman 1st in 100 meter dash, Bryce Caughman 1st and Michael Winstead 3rd in the 200 meter dash, Blake Boleware 5th in 1600 meter run, Blake Boleware 4th in 3200 meter run, Michael Winstead 1st and Cooper Carrico 3rd in the 110 meter hurdles, Cooper Carrico 5th in the 300 meter hurdles; 1st in 4x100 meter relay Hunter Cline, Dylan Hallman, Michael Winstead, and Bryce Caughman; 1st in 4x200 meter relay Hunter Cline, Dylan Hallman, Michael Winstead, and Bryce Caughman; 3rd in 4x400 meter relay Hunter Cline, Noah Overstreet, Cooper Carrico, and Bryce Caughman; 3rd in 4x800 meter relay Noah Overstreet, Jacob Johns, Jacob Shows, and Drew Williams; Tate Clayburn 2nd in High Jump; Drew Williams 2nd in Pole Vault and going to overall; Michael Winstead 2nd and Bryce Caughman 3rd in Long Jump; Joseph Berry 3rd in Triple Jump; Daniel Pepper 1st and Corbin Hosey 5th in the shot put and Daniel Pepper 1st in the discus throw.

Team Scoring

1. Simpson Academy 77

2. Washington School 56

3. Hartfield Academy 55

4. Pillow Academy 43

5. Copiah Academy 29

6. East Rankin Academy 22

7. Magnolia Heights School 6

The Simpson High School Girls finished fifth in the MAIS State AAAA DII track meet. Scoring for Simpson were Lauren Teater 5th in 100 meter dash, Gracie Bowen 1st in 400 meter dash, Carson Carter 4th in 1600 meter run, Mary Margaret Rankin 5th in 1600 meter run, Mary Margaret Rankin 4th in 3200 meter run, Emma Overstreet 4th in 300 Meter Hurdles; 4th in 4x100 meter relay Lauren Teater, Carson Carter, Emma Overstreet, and TK Catchings; 4th in 4x200 meter relay Sabra Hubbard, Ma'Nia Womack, TK Catchings, and Gracie Bowen; 4th in 4x400 Meter relay Carson Carter, Gracie Bowen, Emma Overstreet, and Lauren Teater; 2nd in 4x800 meter relay Mary Margaret Rankin, Gracie Bowen, Emma Overstreet, and Carson Carter; Lauren Teater 5th in triple jump, and TK Catchings 1st in the discus throw

Team Scoring

1. Hartfield Academy 70

2. Hartfield Academy 53

3. Washington School 46

4. Pillow Academy 44

5. Simpson Academy 31

6. East Rankin Academy 25

7. Lamar School 7

8. Magnolia Heights School 6

Individuals and Relay Teams advancing to the Overall Track Meet on Friday, May 4, at Jackson Academy for field events and Saturday, May 5, at Jackson Prep for running events: Boys Shot Put and Discus-Daniel Pepper, Girls Discus-TK Catchings, Boys Long Jump-Bryce Caughman and Michael Winstead, Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Team-Bryce Caughman, Hunter Cline, Dylan Hallman, and Michael Winstead, Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Team-Mary Margaret Rankin, Gracie Bowen, Emma Overstreet, and Carson Carter, Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Team-Noah Overstreet, Jacob Johns, Jacob Shows, and Drew Williams, Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Team-Bryce Caughman, Hunter Cline, Dylan Hallman, and Michael Winstead, Boys 110 Meter Hurdles-Michael Winstead, Boys 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash-Bryce Caughman.

Girls 400 Meter Dash-Gracie Bowen, Girls 4x400 Meter Relay-Carson Carter, Gracie Bowen, Emma Overstreet, and Lauren Teater, and Boys 4x400 Meter Relay-Noah Overstreet, Hunter Cline, Cooper Carrico, and Bryce Caughman.