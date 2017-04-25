Coach Jeffrey Walker of the Simpson Central School elementary and junior high archery teams couldn’t be prouder as his team heads to the 2017 National Archery in the Schools National Tournament nationals in Louisville, Ky.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Magee Courier and Simpson County News. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1BwfAHy If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1G9RrJE If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/18FUCuW