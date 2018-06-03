Shamrocks bring home the win

The Shamrocks Lucky Baseball, 8U select team, made up of players form the Magee 7U World Series team, traveled to Brandon Saturday and played in the 4th Annual Ballin in Brandon Tournament at Shiloh Park and brought home the win. It was a USSSA Global World Series qualifying tournament. The Shamrocks played 4 games with 3 wins and a tie. They beat the Phillies from Philadelphia 12-4 to win the tournament. Team members are, front, from left, Campbell Lee, Will Duckworth, Wynn Dunn, Kolt Walker, Braxton Baldwin, and Cooper Jensen; middle, Landrey Teater, Garrison Carroll, Braelyn Hall, Holder McAlpin, Nash Teater, and Sam Lewis; back, coaches Josh Teater, Marney Walker, Todd Duckworth, Zach Baldwin, and Matt McAlpin.