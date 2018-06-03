Primary tabs

Shamrocks bring home the win

  • 88 reads
Tue, 03/06/2018 - 2:01pm

The Shamrocks Lucky Baseball, 8U select team, made up of players form the Magee 7U World Series team, traveled to Brandon Saturday and played in the 4th Annual Ballin in Brandon Tournament at Shiloh Park and brought home the win.  It was a USSSA Global World Series qualifying tournament.  The Shamrocks played 4 games with 3 wins and a tie. They beat the Phillies from Philadelphia 12-4 to win the tournament.  Team members are, front, from left, Campbell Lee, Will Duckworth, Wynn Dunn, Kolt Walker, Braxton Baldwin, and Cooper Jensen; middle, Landrey Teater, Garrison Carroll, Braelyn Hall, Holder McAlpin, Nash Teater, and Sam Lewis; back, coaches Josh Teater, Marney Walker, Todd Duckworth, Zach Baldwin, and Matt McAlpin.

 

Obituaries

Danny O. Rushing

Danny O. Rushing, 70, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

David Marshall Coquat
Major Sherwood Lamar "Woody" Emory, Jr.
Donald Eugene Russell
Theresa Elizabeth Lofton
Danny Mac Foster

Weddings & Engagements

Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Bruce and Cindy Womack of Magee announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their

Social

Airman’s dream comes to life in D. C. conference

  Simpson County friends who remember Russell Lewis of Mendenhall may not have known of the dream that carried the young Mendenhall High School Class of 2008 graduate into the Air Force and beyond

MGH hosts blood drive on March 13
Community Calendar 3-8-2018
Students participate in welding exercise
Mendenhall Junior High students tour Tech Center
SCA students tour Tech Center

