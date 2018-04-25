Trojans advance

The Magee Trojans cruised through the first round as they faced off against the Hazlehurst Indians. In a best 2 out of 3 series, the Trojans would win back-to-back games to advance in the playoffs. The first game was held at home. Timon Kennedy was the starting pitcher. It was evident from the first inning that Hazlehurst was overmatched. Kennedy worked the strike zone with ease. The same could not be said for Hazlehurst’s pitcher. The Trojans went on a hitting spree and recorded 9 hits on the game. Caleb Brown was 3-3 at the plate with a homerun and two doubles. Kennedy pitched 5 innings and struck out 8 batters. The Trojans won the game 10-0.

The Trojans defeated Hazlehurst 23-0 in the second game to move on to the second round of the playoffs. This week the team will face the number one seeded Seminary Bulldogs.