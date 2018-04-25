Trojans advance

  • 129 reads
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 8:36am

The Magee Trojans cruised through the first round as they faced off against the Hazlehurst Indians. In a best 2 out of 3 series, the Trojans would win back-to-back games to advance in the playoffs. The first game was held at home. Timon Kennedy was the starting pitcher. It was evident from the first inning that Hazlehurst was overmatched. Kennedy worked the strike zone with ease. The same could not be said for Hazlehurst’s pitcher. The Trojans went on a hitting spree and recorded 9 hits on the game. Caleb Brown was 3-3 at the plate with a homerun and two doubles. Kennedy pitched 5 innings and struck out 8 batters. The Trojans won the game 10-0.

The Trojans defeated Hazlehurst 23-0 in the second game to move on to the second round of the playoffs. This week the team will face the number one seeded Seminary Bulldogs.

 

Obituaries

Jones Ray Fitzhugh

Jones Ray Fitzhugh, 75, died on April 24, 2018, in Simpson County, Mississippi. Mr. Fitzhugh... READ MORE

Sara B. Laird
Frances Earl Mason
Gerry Michael Shoemaker
Joseph Alexander Montgomery
Bobbie Jean Little Taylor

Weddings & Engagements

Banis, Fewell to unite June 2

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Banis of Magee joyfully announce the engagement of their daughter, Savannah... READ MORE

Smith and Sanford to wed
Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

Stewart, Brinson wed May 12

Rebekah Stewart and Ray Brinson are pleased to announce their upcoming marriage on May 12, 2018, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Magee.

A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Board transfers Luckey
Four head to specialty schools
Four head to specialty schools
Community Calendar 4-19-2018
Magee’s Miss Hospitality

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.