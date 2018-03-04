Smith and Sanford to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Greg Smith of Saltillo announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Clancy Lane Smith, to Noah Lee Sanford of Collins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ike Sanford, Jr., of Seminary.

Miss Smith is the granddaughter of Sen. and Mrs. J. P. Wilemon, Jr., of Belmont and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Smith of West Point.

Mr. Sanford is the grandson of Mrs. Irell Lee and the late Dr. J.D. Lee of Seminary and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ike Sanford of Collins.

Miss Smith is a graduate of Saltillo High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi, where she was president of Phi Mu sorority and a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, before earning her master’s degree in public relations from the University of Alabama. She is employed as House Information Officer for the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Mr. Sanford is a graduate of Seminary High School and Jones County Junior College. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Mississippi and his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He is an attorney and serves as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives.

The couple will exchange vows in a ceremony at two o’clock in the afternoon at Fondren Church in Jackson. A reception will follow at The Railroad District. Following a honeymoon to Ireland, the couple will reside in Covington County.