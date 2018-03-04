Primary tabs

Smith and Sanford to wed

  • 29 reads
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 2:00pm

Mr. and Mrs. Greg Smith of Saltillo announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Clancy Lane Smith, to Noah Lee Sanford of Collins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ike Sanford, Jr., of Seminary.

Miss Smith is the granddaughter of Sen. and Mrs. J. P. Wilemon, Jr., of Belmont and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Smith of West Point.

Mr. Sanford is the grandson of Mrs. Irell Lee and the late Dr. J.D. Lee of Seminary and the late Mr. and Mrs. Ike Sanford of Collins.

Miss Smith is a graduate of Saltillo High School.  She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Mississippi, where she was president of Phi Mu sorority and a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, before earning her master’s degree in public relations from the University of Alabama.  She is employed as House Information Officer for the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Mr. Sanford is a graduate of Seminary High School and Jones County Junior College.  He earned his bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Mississippi and his law degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.  He is an attorney and serves as a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives.

The couple will exchange vows in a ceremony at two o’clock in the afternoon at Fondren Church in Jackson.  A reception will follow at The Railroad District.  Following a honeymoon to Ireland, the couple will reside in Covington County. 

 

Obituaries

Wilson C. "Toby" Wade

Wilson C. "Toby" Wade passed away on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at UMMC Hospital in Jackson at... READ MORE

Jessie Fay Cook
John M. Hester
David Michael Layton
Ruby Nell Coulter
Hugh Jack Stubbs

Weddings & Engagements

Smith and Sanford to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Greg Smith of Saltillo announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their... READ MORE

Little and Baldwin to unite April 14
Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Social

April is Autism Awareness Month

In order to highlight the growing need for concern and awareness about autism, the Autism Society has been celebrating National Autism Awareness Month since the 1970s.

Community Calendar 4-5-2018
Students attend Construction Day
Elizabeth Magee steps out from behind scenes
Community Calendar 3-29-2018
Magee High welcomes new head football coach

Copyright 2018 • The Magee Courer & Simpson County News
206 Main Ave. N. • Magee, MS 39111 • (601) 849-3434

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.