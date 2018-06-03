Primary tabs

Womack, Duran to exchange vows April 21

Tue, 03/06/2018 - 1:52pm

Bruce and Cindy Womack of Magee announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hanna Elise, to Eli Graham Duran, son of Tim and Brenda White of Magee and Steve and Greer Duran of Pelahatchie.

Ms. Womack is the granddaughter of Reed Herring and the late Faye Herring of Tylertown and Ann Womack and the late Vyron Womack of Magee.

Mr. Duran’s grandparents are Ruth Duran and the late Elvin Duran of Pelahatchie and Sidney (Buster) Luckey, Jr. and Mildred Luckey of Magee.

Ms. Womack is a graduate of Simpson County Academy and a 2016 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, having received a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing sciences. She is employed at Boswell Regional Center.

Mr. Duran is a graduate of Simpson County Academy and a 2016 graduate of Jones County Community College’s School of Nursing. He is employed by Camellia Health as a registered nurse.

The couple will exchange vows on April 21, 2018, at 6 p.m. at The Gin at Rasberry Green in Soso, Miss. Following the wedding, they will make their home in Magee.

 

