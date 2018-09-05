Scam Alert-Entergy

SCAM ALERT

Local businesses are getting phone calls from a company claiming to be Entergy. They are stating that utility bills are late and they have dispatched technicians to disconnect the power. They are giving an 800 number to prevent the service from being disconnected. This is not Entergy it is an attempt to access your banking accounts so they can withdraw funds from your account. You are encourage to contact the police if you think you have contacted by a business representing themselves as Entergy.