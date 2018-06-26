comminity calendar 6-28-2018

June 25-29

Revival services will be held June 25-29 at Calvary M B Church (Magee) beginning at 7 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Vic Hill, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Kokomo.

Vacation Bible School at Mt. Moriah Church, 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee, will be held June 25-29 from 9 a.m. until noon. The subject is Submerged. Lunch will be served. Everyone is invited for games, art and music.

June 27

Email Internet Computer Classes at Magee Public Library June 27 from 3-4:30 p.m. in the meeting room. Senior adults (56 years and up.) Call 601-849-3747 or go online to events page to register: https://cmrls.evanced.info/signup.

June 28

Rock at the Library with Zumba at Magee Public Library June 28 from 6-6:45 p.m. in the Civic Center. All ages. Free class and no registration required.

July 6-8

12th biannual Magee Consolidated-McLaurin Vocational Attendance Center reunion for all who attended elementary, junior high, and/or high school at Magee Consolidated-McLaurin Vocational Attendance Center. The reunion is on July 6, 7 and 8 in Magee. Planned activities are a “get reacquainted” night, a community parade, a reunion banquet and a reunion picnic. The cost of these activities plus a reunion tee shirt and reunion DVD is $75. To make reservations or get more information, please contact Ms. Georgan Jackson at 601-849-2231.

July 7

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Pinola, MS Celebrates Sis. Geneice McNair's 6th Year Anniversary Brunch on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Theme: "A Woman that fears God, Seeks God first, speaking faithfully showing her true beauty all while remaining humble in serving the Lord." Scripture: "Seek ye first the kingdom of God" Matthew 6:33. If you cannot attend please pray that we have a spirit filled and Blessed Celebration.

July 8

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Pinola will celebrate the 6th Year Pastoral Anniversary of Rev. Ricardo McNair and Sis. Geneice McNair Sunday, July 8, at 1 p.m. Theme: "Remembering Your Leader;" Scripture: "Remember them which have the rule over you, who have spoken unto you the word of God: whose faith follow, considering the end of their conversation." Guest Speaker Rev. Willie B. Hobbs, pastor of Nazareth M.B. Church Mendenhall.

July 8-11

Goshen Baptist Church, 1675 Hwy 541 N. Magee, will have revival starting Sunday July 8, at 11 a.m., lunch served afterwards. Monday-Wednesday July 9-11 at 7 p.m nightly. Guest speaker will be Steve Jackson, D.Min., AMD Lincoln County Baptist Association; guest pianist Nolan Bishop, FBC Magee; music director Bill Bishop.

Annual revival Pine Grove MB Church, 104 Pine Grove Church Rd, July 8-11. Sunday, July 8, the speaker will be Pastor Mark Johnson at 2 p.m. Monday the speaker will be Pastor Willie Hobbs. Tuesday the speaker will be Pastor Anthony Watts. Wednesday the speaker will be Pastor Lockett. Services will begin nightly at 7:30 p.m.

July 8-13

Mary Grove MB Church will have their annual revival in July this year, from July 8-13. Pastor Darnell Moffett from Calvary Church will be the speaker on Sunday, July 8, at 1:30 p.m. and Pastor Marek Walker from Cherry Grove Church in Jackson will be the speaker each evening at 7:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

July 9-12

The Goodwater CME Church family invites you to our annual revival Monday, July 9 - Thursday, July 12, beginning each night at 7:30 p.m. Speakers will be Monday, Reverend Jaymar Jackson, pastor of Judah Baptist Church in Laurel; Tuesday, Dr. L.C. Firle, pastor of Spring Hill Baptist in Purvis; Wednesday, Dr. Joe Holloway, pastor of Koinona Baptist Church in Laurel; and Thursday night, Reverend Michael Evans, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in Silver Creek.

July 14

The descendants of Asa and Rose Etta Johnson will meet for their annual reunion on July 14 at the Magee Civic Center in downtown Magee. Come and enjoy a time of fellowship and lunch at the noon hour.

Gospel Sing, Saturday, July 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center located at 663 Old Hwy 49 Sanford. Featuring Polkville City Limits (Bluegrass Gospel), The Floyds, and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more information call 601-765-6485.

July 15-19

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 512 Rockport-New Hebron Rd July 15, 16, 18, and 19th starting at 7 p.m. Revival speaker Bro. Luke Edwards, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ebenezer, MS. Music, Bro. Ken Boyette, interim pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

July 15-20

James Chapel Church and pastor invite you to our annual revival. Revival services start Sunday, July 15, at 2 p.m. with Rev. George Dawson, pastor of Rocky Valley M.B. Church in Collins delivering the message. Guest speakers for the week are: Monday & Tuesday, July 16 & 17, Rev. Tryone Dixson, pastor of St. Paul Church in Vicksburg; Wednesday, July 18, Rev. L.B. Owens, pastor of Dry Ridge M.B. Church of Mize; Thursday, July 19, Elder Sean Coney, pastor of Kingdon Seekers of Prentiss; Friday, July 20, Rev. Cornelius McDonald Sr., pastor of John the Baptist of Vossburg. Nightly services will begin at 7:15.

July 20-21

The 2018 Mississippi Watermelon Festival is currently accepting applications for arts and crafts vendors for this year’s event on July 20-21. In its 40th year, the festival is held in downtown Mize in the City Park. The festival is a fundraiser for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department. Spaces are limited this year. Applications are available at www.mswatermelonfestival.com or by calling 877-790-9722.

July 22

The Greater Dry Ridge Missionary Baptist Church annual revival July 22, at 1:30 p.m. You are invited to worship with us on the 4th Sunday in July. Speaker Rev. Richardo McNair of New Zion M.B. Church will be the speaker for Sunday. Monday-Friday speaker will be Rev. Terry Davis of First Hyde Park Church, Jackson. Service will begin each night at 7:15 p.m.

August 5

The descendants of Jim and Jake Roberts (sons of Phillip Roberts) are invited to attend a family reunion Sunday, August 5, at the VFW, 2474 Hwy 49 in Mendenhall. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Bring your favorite dish and drinks. Paper products and ice will be furnished. Bring any photos or memorabilla. Call Ruby Shelton for more information at 601-849-2874.

Information

A Bible study on the book of Revelation is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy. 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories,

songs and crafts.