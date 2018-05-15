Community Calendar 5-17-2018

May 16

The Town of Braxton will dedicate the Braxton Park to Mayor Mabel Everett on May 16 at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Braxton Park is located at 120 East Main Street, Braxton.

May 18-19

Kennedy Springs Baptist Church "Mission Center"--- - HUGE SUMMER SALE! Friday and Saturday, May 18-19 (8 a.m.-noon). Most clothes are * $1 including scrubs, hundreds of shorts, swimsuits, tank tops, flip flops. They receive new clothing donations from CATO and Dollar General often and also have some nice items from Ballyhoo and All Gussied Up! Hundreds of books are available for 10¢. It is open to the public the first and third weekend each month selling toys, dishes, linens, knick knacks and much more. They offer free Bibles, Sunday School books and daily prayer devotional books. Follow the pink signs from Polk’s Pharmacy only 9 miles from downtown Magee and only 10 miles out Highway 540E from Highway 49 to 2034 Highway 540. (601-847-0702). Share their fb page "Kennedy Springs Mission Center Ministry." (* Indicates some slightly higher)

May 19

The Cook Reunion will be held on May 19 from 10 a.m. until at Galilee Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend and bring a covered dish.

May 20-23

Annual Spring Revival will be held at Mount Mercy M.B. Church, Hwy 49, Magee. Worship services will begin Sunday, May 20. The speaker for Sunday will be Rev. Louis McLaurin, pastor of New Beginnings Church, Magee. Revival will conclude Wednesday, May 23. For more information call Rev. Arthur McLaurin at 601-382-3025.

May 20

Mary Grove’s Male Choir First Anniversary will be held on May 20 at 1:30 p.m. All male choirs, soloists and groups are asked to participate in this celebration. Everyone is invited to attend.

Women’s Day Program will be held at Galilee M.B. Church, Mt. Olive on Sunday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. The speaker for the occasion will be Sister Ruby Keys. The public is invited to attend.

The Senior Women Mission Ministry of Oak Ridge M.B. Church welcomes everyone to the Annual Senior Women’s Day Program on May 20 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker is Angelia Crutcher, Concord Baptist Church, Lamar. The theme for the occasion is Women for Progress, Titus 2:3. White is the color to wear. Everyone is invited.

The 19th Annual HHS Reunion will be Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until at the Harrisville United Methodist Church Family Life Building. All classes are invited - even if you did not graduate - even if you only attended for a short while. There is a $5 door fee. Bring a covered dish to share, memorabilia and old pictures. Tell friends and siblings.

May 22, 24, 25, 29

Poll worker training for the Republican Party Primary will be held Thursday, May 24, from noon until 4 p.m. and Friday, May 25, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Justice Court Building in Mendenhall. Training is also available on Tuesday, May 22, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday, May 29, from noon until 4 p.m. at The PriorityOne Bank Traning Center, 213 Main Ave N., Magee. For more information call Allen Floyd at 601-847-3402 or 601-421-8358 or Jerry Floyd at 601-506-7548. Primary Election is June 5.

May 26

The Grand Opening for the Okie Dokie #1 in Harrisville is Saturday, May 26, from noon to 9 p.m. There will be a space jump for children and free hot dogs. A pool tournament will be held for the first 20 people to sign up, with a $10 entry fee. A live band featuring husband and wife team, Stace and Cassie will play from 6-9 p.m. Families are invited to attend and bring a lawn chair. For more information call 601-847-7986.

May 27

The Annual Men and Women’s Day will be held at Goodwater CME Church, 325 Raleigh Road, Magee, on Sunday, May 27, at 2 p.m. Rev. George Dawson, pastor of Rocky Valley M.B. Church, Collins, will be the guest speaker.

Pastor Appreciation Service for Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Ronnie Walker will be held on May 27 at 1 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Kevin Youngblood of Mt. Zion Ora of Collins. Oak Grove M.B. Church is located at 353 Dale Road, New Hebron.

Annual Women’s Day Program will be held at Higher Level Worship Center on Sunday, May 27, at 1:30 p.m. The guest speaker for the event will be Sister Donna Dampeer, First Lady of Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, Prentiss. Everyone is invited to attend.

May 28

Memorial Day services will be held at the Braxton Community Center on Main Street, Braxton, on May 28 at 9:30 a.m. Brother Buddy Bayliss will be one of the guest speakers, along with Justin Moudy representing the National Motorcycle Honor Guard. Coffee and donuts will be served to veterans and guests.

June 1-2

Magee High School Class of 1988 will celebrate their 30 year reunion on Friday, June 1, with a Meet and Greet at Magee High School from 6-7 p.m. and tour the old stomping grounds and reminisce. A block party will be held at The Vault in Downtown Magee from 7-10 p.m. On Saturday, June 2, the 30 year class celebration will be held at Pretty Unique event venue, Hwy 18 W, Jackson, from 7 p.m. to midnight. The cost for the 2 day event is $150 per classmate and allows one guest. A deposit of $75 was due by March 12 and the final payment of $75 was due by April 2. Payments can be submitted via PayPal to Felicia Hayes at feliciahayes@aol.com. or mailed to MHS Reunion c/o Felicia Hayes, 1600 Village Dr., Apt. 717, Euless, Texas 76039. Indicate whether one or two individuals will be attending. For more information contact mageehighclassof88@yahoo.com.

June 2

Rock Pisgah Pastor’s Aide will host a Mother/Daughter Banquet on Saturday, June 2, in the church’s fellowship hall at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join this special event to say Thank you to all mothers and daughters for their commitment to one another. The guest speaker will be Sister Alycia Irvin. Appetizers will be served. Tickets are available in advance from any Pastor’s Aide member or at the door. Tickets are $7.50 each or $5 for two or more daughters.

The Braxton Planners will host a fish fry on June 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Braxton Community Center. The cost is $10 per plate and includes cole slaw, french fries and hush puppies. The proceeds are used for the Town of Braxton in the park and for other expenses.

June 3

The Women’s Department of Friendship M.B. Church will celebrate 100 Women in White with their own Lady Vickie Miller as speaker on June 3 at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to this celebration of Strong Women of Faith.

The Annual Sheppard Reunion will be held on June 3 from noon until. This is a time to catch up with family from near and far. The reunion will be held at the Braxton Community Center on Main Street in Braxton. For more information call Pat Sheppard at 601-847-4413 or Evelyn Copeland at 601-847-5274.

June 4-8

Vacation Bible School at Fellowship Baptist Church will be held June 4-8 from 6-8 p.m. For more information or to be picked up call 601-382-0405 or 601-382-4176. Fellowship Baptist Church is located on Hwy 13 South, Mendenhall.

July 20-21

The 2018 Mississippi Watermelon Festival is currently accepting applications for arts and crafts vendors for this year’s event on July 20-21. In its 40th year, the festival is held in downtown Mize in the City Park. The festival is a fundraiser for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department. Spaces are limited this year. Applications are available at www.mswatermelonfestival.com or by calling 877-790-9722.

Information

A Bible study on the book of Revelations is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy. 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories,

songs and crafts.