Community Calendar 7-12-2018

July 14

The descendants of Asa and Rose Etta Johnson will meet for their annual reunion on Saturday, July 14, at the Magee Civic Center in downtown Magee. Come and enjoy a time of fellowship and lunch at the noon hour.

Gospel Sing, Saturday, July 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sanford Community Center located at 663 Old Hwy 49, Sanford. Featuring Polkville City Limits (Bluegrass Gospel), The Floyds, and Faithway Singers. Free admission. A love offering will be received. For more information call 601-765-6485.

July 15

Concord Baptist Church, Smith County, announces their revival July 15-18. Sunday service (on the 15th) begins at 11 a.m .and will be followed by lunch. Weeknight services (16-18th) are at 7 p.m. each evening. Bro. Jay Wesbrooks of Corinth Baptist Church in Magee will be preaching each service.

July 15-19

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 512 Rockport-New Hebron Rd, will be in revival on July 15, 16, 18, and 19, starting at 7 p.m. Revival speaker Bro. Luke Edwards, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Ebenezer, MS. Music, Bro. Ken Boyette, interim pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

July 15-20

James Chapel Church and pastor invite you to our annual revival. Revival services start Sunday, July 15, at 2 p.m. with Rev. George Dawson, pastor of Rocky Valley M.B. Church in Collins delivering the message. Guest speakers for the week are: Monday & Tuesday, July 16 & 17, Rev. Tryone Dixson, pastor of St. Paul Church in Vicksburg; Wednesday, July 18, Rev. L.B. Owens, pastor of Dry Ridge M.B. Church of Mize; Thursday, July 19, Elder Sean Coney, pastor of Kingdom Seekers of Prentiss; Friday, July 20, Rev. Cornelius McDonald Sr., pastor of John the Baptist of Vossburg. Nightly services will begin at 7:15.

July 20-21

2018 Mississippi Watermelon Festival 40th year, the festival is held in downtown Mize in the City Park. The festival is a fundraiser for the Mize Volunteer Fire Department. Come join us two days of food, fun, entertainment and Watermelons! Friday, July 20, gates will open at 3:30 and Saturday, July 21, gates open at 8:30 with live music, arts and crafts, games, fun and great food. Saturday features 5K run/walk and a car show! Saturday live performance by Jamie O’Neal at 8 pm.

July 21

The Youth Dept. of the Oak Ridge M. B. Church welcomes everyone to their Annual "Activity/Fun Day." It will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday July 21. We plan to to have bingo, tire hops, basketball and other fun activties! Food will be provided. Come join us.

Join us for the next Ranch House Opry on July 21st with entertainment by professional musicians Buddy Mullins and DeAnna Emhovick. The Ranch House Opry is held in the Pearl Community Center, 2420 Old Brandon Road in Pearl. Admission is $5 at the door, and concessions are available. Visit our Facebook page, our website (www.ranchhouseopry.com), or call 601-992-4716 for more information.

July 21-26

The Magee 1st Baptist Church family invites you to our annual revival on Sunday, July 22-July 26. Sunday speaker Rock Pisgah pastor Scottie Irving at 1:30 p.m. Speaker nightly at 7:15 Monday, Zion Hill Bernard Mitchell; Tuesday, Emmanuel M.B. Church Dr. Jessie Horton; Wednesday, New Galilee Church and Greater Center Dr. Sidney Jones; Thursday Hillside M.B. Church Dr. Anderson.

July 22

The Greater Dry Ridge Missionary Baptist Church annual revival July 22, at 1:30 p.m. You are invited to worship with us on the 4th Sunday in July. Speaker Rev. Richardo McNair of New Zion M.B. Church will be the speaker for Sunday. Monday-Friday speaker will be Rev. Terry Davis of First Hyde Park Church, Jackson. Service will begin each night at 7:15 p.m.

The Tribute Quartet from Nashville, TN, will be in concert at Salem

Baptist Church, 2380 Salem Rd, Lake MS, Sun., July 22nd, at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information please contact Bro. Larry Duncan, 601-775-8272. A love offering will be taken.

August 5

The descendants of Jim and Jake Roberts (sons of Phillip Roberts) are invited to attend a family reunion Sunday, August 5, at the VFW, 2474 Hwy 49 in Mendenhall. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Bring your favorite dish and drinks. Paper products and ice will be furnished. Bring any photos or memorabilia. Call Ruby Shelton for more information at 601-849-2874.

August 5-8

Annual Homecoming Revival for Shiloh M.B. Church beginning Sunday, August 5, 2018, at 1 p.m. The Speaker will be Rev. Perry Fletcher of Greater New Friendship Baptist Church, Brandon, MS.

Weeknight services August 6-8 will begin at 7:15 and guest speaker will be Rev. Earnest Slaughter, New Caney Creek Baptist Church.

August 12-17

Pastor Rev. Dr. Eric Dixson, Sr,. and the membership of Oak Ridge M. B. Church would like to invite everyone to their annual revival. This will begin on Sunday, August 12, at 1:15 p.m. Our nightly services will begin at 7:15 p.m. on August 13-17. The theme is "The Great Deliverance" (Luke 1:74 - 75).

August 20-22

The St. Mary Church Family cordially invites you to come and worship with us during our annual revival beginning Monday, August 20, through Wednesday, Aug. 22. Rev. Samuel C. Newton from Pineville Baptist Church, Waynesboro, MS, will be the guest speaker. Service will begin nightly at 7:15 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Information

A Bible study on the book of Revelation is being offered every Sunday night at 6 p.m. led by Pastor Bro. Donald Green at Fellowship Baptist Church, Hwy. 13 South, Mendenhall.

Morning prayer and afternoon luncheon is held every Thursday at Mt. Moriah Church. Prayer time is 11 a.m. until noon. Lunch and fellowship time is 12:15-1:15 p.m. Prayer and lunch are open to all people to get spiritually fed and natural food for the soul. Senior citizens, the needy and the homeless, come and bring a friend. Mt. Moriah Church is located at 160 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Magee.

The Books-n-Lunch Club meets at the Magee Library at 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to discuss a book chosen for adult readers. New participants are welcome. Pick up or prepare a lunch item to share and join the group, or just visit to see what goes on. Call the library at 601-849-3747 for more information.

Magee First UMC livestreams Sunday morning worship services at 10 a.m. weekly via mageefumc.org. Services are also archived for viewing convenience.

The Simpson County Federation of Democratic Women meets at the E911 Building in Mendenhall the third Saturday of each month from 10-11 a.m.

Drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous can help. NA toll free helpline: 866-643-6792. Local NA meeting schedule: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Overflow Church in Magee.

American Legion Post 74 meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month. at the VFW, Hwy 49, Magee, at 6:30 p.m. Veterans and active duty service personnel welcome.

Lunch and Prayer is held every Tuesday from 12-1 p.m. at BridgePointe Church, 123 Choctaw Street E., Magee. Hosted by Genesis (a BridgePointe Ministry.)

Weekly Prayer will be held every Thursday at noon at the Faith Tabernacle COGIC located across from the Goodwater Barber School in Magee. For info call 601-849- 4007.

Preschool story time is held at Mendenhall Public Library on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Bring your preschooler for stories, songs and crafts.